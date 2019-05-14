Sarah Paulson, Uzo Aduba Join Cate Blanchett in MRS. AMERICA on FX

FX has announced that Uzo Aduba, Sarah Paulson are among THE ELEVEN actors and actress who have rounded out the main cast of the upcoming drama series "Mrs. America" starring Cate Blanchett, according to Variety.

The nine-episode series tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly, played by Blanchett.

The Eleven new cast members and the characters they will play are:

Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm - Chisholm not only made history as the first African American Congresswoman, but also became the first African American candidate to run for President from a national political party when she launched her unprecedented 1972 campaign.

Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem - Steinem was the most recognizable leader of the women's movement, who co-founded Ms. Magazine and played a major part in the effort to pass the ERA.

Kayli Carter as Pamela - Pamela, a fictional character, is a young, impressionable housewife who is an early member of Phyllis' anti-ERA movement.

Ari Graynor as Brenda Feigen-Fasteau - A Harvard-educated lawyer, Feigen-Fasteau was a young feminist in the women's movement who co-founded Ms. Magazine with Steinem and helped the feminist effort to pass the ERA.

Melanie Lynskey as Rosemary Thomson - Thomson was a homemaker in Schlafley's inner circle who eagerly joined her fight against the ERA.

James Marsden as Phil Crane - Crane was a conservative congressman from Phyllis' home state of Illinois and one of her most powerful allies.

Margo Martindale as Bella Abzug - A leading figure in the feminist movement, Abzug was a three-term Congresswoman who spearheaded the effort to pass the ERA.

Sarah Paulson as Alice - Alice, a fictional character, is Phyllis' best friend who joins Phyllis' efforts to block the ERA.

John Slattery as Fred Schlafy - Phyllis' husband was a prominent lawyer, GOP donor and anti-communist.

Jeanne Tripplehorn as Eleanor Schlafly - Eleanor is Fred's unmarried sister and a close confidante of Phyllis. Eleanor is a devoted aunt to Phyllis' six children.

Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan - Known as the mother of the women's movement, Friedan wrote The Feminine Mystique and co-founded the National Women's Political Caucus. She was an active proponent of the ERA.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will direct the first two episodes of the series and serve as executive producers.

The series is slated to launch in 2020.

Read the original article on Variety.





Related Articles