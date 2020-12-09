Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Annette Bening and Eva Marie Saint Join Charity Performance Series This Month

Emmy-winner Sarah Jessica Parker, Tony-winner Matthew Broderick, 4-time Oscar-nominee Annette Bening, and Oscar-winner Eva Marie Saint (On the Waterfront, North by Northwest) are joining an online spoken word performance series benefitting The Actors Fund & Feeding America.

Launched this summer, The Pack Podcast features star-studded casts performing short comedies by Emmy-nominated & Drama Desk-winner Eugene Pack in the style of classic radio plays. New episodes are posted every Thursday at www.ThePackPodcast.org.

Sarah Jessica Parker & Eva Marie Saint will star in Jenny and Mrs. Brown available 12/17; Annette Bening, Matthew Broderick & Eva Marie Saint will star together in a special holiday episode The Christmas Letter available Wednesday 12/23. The most recent episode Sky High features the hilarious Margaret Cho, Jackie Hoffman and Maggie Wheeler.

Recent performers have also included Lewis Black, Pamela Adlon, Molly Shannon, Phil Rosenthal, John Leguizamo, Jennifer Tilly, Gina Gershon, Carol Kane, Hamilton Tony-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, Michael Zegen (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Oscar Nunez (The Office), John Magaro (Umbrella Academy), and Caroline Aaron (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

The podcast has also featured Emmy-winner Tony Hale (Veep), SNL's Cecily Strong, Blair Underwood (Self Made), Emmy-winners Sherri Shepherd, Dana Delany and Tate Donovan, John Leguizamo, Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Tony-winners Ann Reinking, Andrea Martin and Santino Fontana (Tootsie), four-time Oscar-nominee Marsha Mason, Oscar-nominee George Segal (The Goldbergs), Michael Urie (Torch Song Trilogy), George Wendt (Cheers), Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911), Rachel Dratch (SNL), Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon's Vacation films), Scott Adsit (30 Rock), Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock), Renee Taylor (The Nanny), Drew Droege, Lynne Stewart (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Anika Larsen (Beautiful), Grammy-winning music legend Peter Asher, Rob Morrow (Numbers), Diedrich Bader (American Housewife), John Fugelsang (SiriusXM), Ed Weeks (The Mindy Project), Willie Garson (Sex & the City), SNL legend Laraine Newman, Steven Weber (Indebted), Lainie Kazan (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Milo Manheim (Zombies), Tracee Chimo (Madame Secretary), Lucy Davis (The Office), Tim DeKay (White Collar), Constance Forslund, Spencer Garrett (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Dayle Reyfel (Celebrity Autobiography on Broadway), Mitch Silpa (Nobodies), Beth Triffon, Terry Walters, Julia Macchio, Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald, and Ethan Hutchinson (Queen Sugar).

Pack created the hit show Celebrity Autobiography, presented on Broadway last year. His live comedy series The Pack had been performed live in theaters in LA as a monthly event with sold out audiences and is now available to all in the form of spoken word radio plays, benefitting two important organizations -- The Actors Fund and Feeding America. For The Pack Podcast, the actors will be recording and interacting from their homes worldwide from LA, NYC, Austin, Toronto, London and Copenhagen! Through the mystery of radio podcasts, listeners can experience these stories & voices in a unique and highly imaginative way. The Pack Podcast is produced by Jen Hegarty, EP Productions and Dayle Reyfel.