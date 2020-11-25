Andrew Lloyd Webber Will Join Sarah Brightman for Livestreamed Christmas Concert
Sarah will reunite with Andrew Lloyd Webber for a very special performance of "Christmas Dream", a song written by Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.
In celebration of the holiday season, Sarah Brightman will host her first-ever livestream event! Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony will be broadcast on Sunday, December 20, 2020 from the Christ Church Spitalfields in London.
Tickets and exclusive, limited-edition packages are available beginning today, November 25th, 2020. Click here to purchase tickets.
The concert will be broadcast in four different streaming time zones for all to enjoy, and ticketholders can watch for 48 hours after the event.
Transforming the iconic setting, Sarah welcomes viewers worldwide into her intimate winter wonderland, breathing new life into a bevy of holiday classics and festive fan favorites, including "Silent Night," "I Believe In Father Christmas," "Ave Maria" and many more. Together with orchestra and chorister from Trinity College, she has invited special guests Aled Jones (the voice of "The Snowman") and choir Gregorian to join her.
Sarah will also reunite with Andrew Lloyd Webber for a very special performance of "Christmas Dream", a song written by Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. This holiday classic features a beautiful new arrangement and will certainly be a memorable performance.
In an effort to fight hunger around the world, Sarah has partnered with The Global FoodBanking Network. This amazing charity works with local food bank partners in over 40 countries to alleviate hunger locally, which is particular in need at this time of year. Donations to this much-needed effort can be made at www.foodbanking.org/SarahBrightman
Sarah is also unveiling some beautiful, new limited-edition holiday gifts, including a storybook program to remember this event by, a bespoke Christmas ornament and a commemorative plate.
December 20th:
UK/Ireland & Europe - 7:30 pm GMT/8:30pm CET
North America (East Coast) and Central - South America - 7:30 pm EST/9:30 pm ART/BRT
North America/West Coast - 7:30 pm PST
December 21st:
Australia/New Zealand/Japan/Korea/Asia 7:30 pm AEDT, 9:30 pm NZDT/5:30 pm JST & KST
