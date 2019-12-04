Sara Bareilles Will Host the Final WAITRESS Cast Album Karaoke

The composer and lyricist of Waitress, the multi-platinum-selling Grammy and twice Tony-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, will return to the Brooks Atkinson Theatre to host the final edition of the show's hugely popular "Cast Album Karaoke" program following the 7 PM performance on Tuesday, December 17th. Interested audience members will be able to sign up before the performance for the chance to sing one minute of any song in the show accompanied by the onstage band led by musical director Nadia DiGiallonardo. Katharine McPhee currently stars as Jenna through January 5, 2020.

Sara Bareilles will make her West End debut in Waitress as Jenna along with Tony and Olivier winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, The Book of Mormon) as Dr. Pomatter. The pair begins performances January 27, 2020, for a six-week run at the Adelphi Theatre. The two co-starred in the Broadway production earlier this year.

Sara Bareilles first achieved mainstream critical praise in 2007 with her widely successful hit "Love Song," which reached No. 1 in 22 countries around the world from her debut album "Little Voice." Since then, Sara has gone on to receive eight Grammy® nominations throughout her career, which include Song of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Love Song" and one Album of the Year for her highly acclaimed third studio album, "The Blessed Unrest." Her book, "Sounds Like Me: My Life (So Far) in Song," was released in the fall of 2015 by Simon & Schuster and is a New York Times best seller. Making her Broadway debut Sara composed the music and lyrics for "Waitress," for which she received her first Tony® Award nomination for Best Score and a 2017 Grammy® Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. She also made her Broadway acting debut in 2017 by stepping into the lead role in "Waitress".

2018 has been a big year for Sara, she co-hosted the Tony Awards®, was nominated for an Emmy® for her role in "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," and was awarded with the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Hal David Starlight Award. Sara has also teamed up with Apple as an executive producer for "Little Voice" a 10-episode series, which she will create the original music for. "What's Inside: Songs from Waitress," her most recent solo studio album, is out on Epic Records. In October 2018, she released the highly anticipated track, "Armor," from her upcoming album. For more information, please visit www.sarabmusic.com.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "a??The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed by My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

In addition to the Broadway engagement, Waitress is now playing in London's West End at the Adelphi Theatre, on a North American tour, will open in Holland in 2020, and Australia and Japan in 2021. A UK tour has been announced for 2020 as well. The show's producers are also in talks with over 20 international markets about future productions.





