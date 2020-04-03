Sara Bareilles Reveals She Had Coronavirus But Has 'Fully Recovered'

Sara Bareilles has revealed in an Instagram story that she had virus, but has "fully recovered."

"I had it, just so you know. I'm fully recovered, just so you know," Bareilles said while going for a walk following a therapy session.

"I am just thinking about all the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around."

She followed up by saying that she is "really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet, just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings, as I do."

The story is still up on Bareilles' Instagram account, and can be viewed here.

Sara Bareilles most recently was starring in Waitress in the West End. Sara composed the music and lyrics for Waitress, and made her Broadway debut in the role of Jenna in June 2017. Sara received her first Tony Award nomination for Best Score and a 2017 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

Bareilles first achieved mainstream critical praise in 2007 with her widely successful hit "Love Song," which reached No. 1 in 22 countries around the world from her debut album Little Voice. Since then, Sara has gone on to receive six Grammy nominations, which include Song of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Love Song" and one Album of the Year for her highly acclaimed third studio album, The Blessed Unrest. Her book, Sounds Like Me: My Life (So Far) in Song, was released in the fall of 2015 by Simon & Schuster and is a New York Times best seller. "What's Inside: Songs from Waitress," her most recent solo studio album, is out on Epic Records.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You