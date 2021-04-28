Sara Bareilles, Nikki Renée Daniels, Patti LuPone and More to Take Part in Kaufman Music Center Gala

Kaufman Music Center's annual Gala supports programs that level the playing field by making arts education accessible for students of all ages and backgrounds, throughout New York City and beyond. The 2021 Gala will honor Devorah Rose and David Krieger, devoted champions of the arts with a deep commitment to music education. Devorah is Editor-in-Chief of Social Life Magazine, and David is a Kaufman Music Center Trustee and Senior Advisor at Warburg Pincus.

Streamed online on Monday, June 7, the Gala will feature performances by Kaufman Music Center students and a distinguished lineup of artists spanning the worlds of classical, pop and Broadway: Grammy-winning singer-songwriter/actor Sara Bareilles, Grammy-winning operatic soprano Angel Blue, Grammy-winning violinist Gil Shaham, acclaimed violinist Adele Anthony, Broadway stars Nikki Renée Daniels & Michael Winther, and What Makes It Great? host Rob Kapilow. Rosanne Cash, Judy Collins, Patti LuPone, Alexa Ray Joel, and Nile Rodgers will make special appearances. Artist images and bios are available here (password 3dotsKEY).

The Gala will benefit Kaufman Music Center's music education programs, which serve more than 3,000 children and teens annually. KMC is committed to creating an inclusive environment that welcomes music lovers from all walks of life, and to providing students from under-resourced communities with access to music. KMC invests $6 million annually in its music education programs, which include Special Music School, a NYC K-12 public school that teaches music as core subject; Lucy Moses School, a community arts school for all ages; the teen new music program Face the Music; and Luna Composition Lab, a mentorship program for teen composers who are female, non-binary or gender nonconforming.

Kaufman Music Center's Executive Director Kate Sheeran says, "The Kaufman Music Center community has shown extraordinary vision, resilience and strength during the COVID-19 crisis, and our programs have been an important lifeline and source of connection and joy for thousands of students and music lovers. We're going strong, and in the past year we have not only found ways to continue our offerings, but expanded our reach through both online programming and our Musical Storefronts initiative. As we look towards the future, we know that nothing will stop us as we continue to present fantastic artists and provide world-class music education programs that build connections and uplift us all."

At the Gala Auction, supporters will have the opportunity to bid on unique and exciting experiences including dance lessons with Broadway stars Barry Busby (Sunset Boulevard) and Leslie Donna Flesner (Hello, Dolly!), a flute masterclass with Sir James Galway or Lady Jeanne Galway, a voice/acting coaching session with Broadway star Nikki Renée Daniels (Hamilton, Company), an original score composed for you by celebrated American composer Nico Muhly, a piano lesson with the acclaimed pianist Orli Shaham, a career conversation with the Grammy-winning conductor David Robertson, a private What Makes It Great? watch party and Zoom reception with host Rob Kapilow, an audition coaching session with Broadway actor, composer/ lyricist, musical director Alex Gemignani (West Side Story), a champagne brunch created by chef Julian Clauss-Ehlers, a private tour of Storm King and more.

Tickets start at $1,000.

For more information visit: KaufmanMusicCenter.org/gala.