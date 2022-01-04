Sara Bareilles Joins the 2022 Roundabout Theatre Company Gala Celebrating Chita Rivera

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced that Sara Bareilles will join the 2022 Gala evening celebrating Tony Award winner, RTC alumna and friend Chita Rivera with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre. The 2022 Gala "Paint the Town!" is confirmed for Monday, March 7 at 7pm at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. Bareilles will perform a unique concert created exclusively for the special occasion.

The evening will celebrate Ms. Rivera's contribution to the theater and include the presentation of The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre, named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with Roundabout and memorable body of stage work. It is given to those who have made an indelible impact on both theatre and Roundabout.

All tickets and tables include a seat for the dinner, live auction, and the special concert performance by Sara Bareilles.

For everyone's protection, the most current of COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be in place including mask and vaccination requirements for guests and staff. For more information, visit gala.roundabouttheatre.org/safety.

All proceeds from the 2022 Gala benefit Roundabout Theatre Company's myriad theatrical and educational programs and support efforts to amplify and strengthen the company's commitment to Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion - both on and off their stages.

The evening is being co-chaired by Samantha Rudin Earls and David Earls and Michael Slocum and Chaya Slocum. The Education Paddle Raise is sponsored by Capital One. Vice Chairs include Jeff Barker, Bank of America, Cynthia and Ron Beck, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Roxanne and Scott Bok, Mardee Brown and Jeff Libert, Michael T. Cohen, Colliers International NY LLC, John and Colleen Cook, Susan and Ed Forst, Sylvia Golden, Kiendl and John Gordon, Jeanne and Tom Hagerty, Tom and Kitty Patterson Kempner, Stephanie and Ron Kramer, Sanda and Jerry Lambert, Dr. Taylor W. Lawrence and Dr. Ryan P. Shelhamer, Alan P. Mark and Jeffrey Fraenkel, Mary Solomon, Beryl Snyder and Steven Trost, Jennifer and Owen Thomas, Diane and Tom Tuft, and Frances and Paul Turner. The Auction is Co-Chaired by Sylvia Golden and Wendy Barker, and Vice Chair Colleen Cook. The concert performance is underwritten by Dr. Taylor W. Lawrence and Dr. Ryan P. Shelhamer.

Gala Tickets range from $2,500 - $10,000 and include seating for the dinner and performance, and an invitation to the private cocktail party with Roundabout artists starting at $3,500 (pending COVID-19 restrictions). Gala Tables start at $25,000 and include a table of ten for dinner and the performance.

To purchase tickets or a table to Roundabout's 2022 Gala, contact: events@roundabouttheatre.org. For more information: https://gala.roundabouttheatre.org.