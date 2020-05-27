Santino Fontana, Laura Osnes, Rachel Bay Jones and More to be Featured on ARTISTS IN RESIDENCE Benefit Album

Broadway Records and producer Andrew Gerle have announced the full roster of performers who will premiere the 14 new songs on the upcoming album "Artists in Residence," to benefit the Actors Fund and the Dramatists Guild Foundation. Tony Award-winners Victoria Clark, Santino Fontana, Rachel Bay Jones, and Patina Miller will be joined by Drama Desk winners Jay Armstrong Johnson and Laura Osnes, plus Victoria Huston-Elem and Tony nominees Amber Gray, Christiane Noll, and Lauren Ward. Rounding out the illustrious cast is Broadway and opera star Harolyn Blackwell, premiering a new song by EGOT winner Jonathan Tunick, who will also contribute orchestrations along with Tony winner Michael Starobin. Together, the writers and performers for this album have won 12 Tony Awards®, 9 Academy Awards, 14 Grammy Awards, 13 Drama Desk Awards, 3 Olivier Awards, 3 Emmy Awards, 6 Richard Rodgers Awards, 3 Kleban Awards, 3 Fred Ebb Awards, and 3 Jonathan Larson Awards.

The album will be available on all major platforms on Friday, June 26th, 2020 and features songs inspired by our temporarily constrained lives, all recorded in the artists' homes. The album will include new works by renowned film and Broadway favorites Alan Menken, David Zippel, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, as well as multiple award-winning theatre writers Todd Almond, Sean Barry and Jenny Giering, Carmel Dean, Andrew Gerle, Adam Gwon, Peter Mills, Ryan Scott Oliver, Eric Price and Will Reynolds, Jonathan Tunick, Ben Wexler, Jake Wildhorn, and David and Joseph Zellnik.

