Santino Fontana, Bonnie Milligan and More Join THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE Concert

Red Bull Theater has revealed additional details of the one-night-only, benefit performance of the beloved musical The Boys From Syracuse, on Monday December 15th (7:30pm) at Symphony Space’s Peter Jay Sharp Theatre. The all-star cast will include F. Murray Abraham, Delphi Borich, Steven Boyer, Eddie Cooper, Nikki Renee Daniels, Stephen DeRosa, Damon Daunno, Christopher Fitzgerald, Santino Fontana, Julie Halston, Nikki M. James, Ben Jones, Mark Linn-Baker, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Bonnie Milligan, Sarah Stiles, John Yi, and more to be announced!

The Boys From Syracuse has music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Lorenz Hart, based on Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors, adapted by librettist George Abbott. Concert adaptation is by David Ives. Directed by Jesse Berger, with music direction by Greg Pliska and choreography by Ted Pappas, lighting design by Paul Hudson, costume design by Beth Goldenberg, sound design by Shannon Slaton, projection design by Mark Costello, and prop design by Lauren Page Russell. Casting director: Alexandre Bleau​​. Production stage manager: Nikki Lint.

Twins…times two! Wild mishaps and musical mayhem are the name of the game, as Rodgers & Hart & Abbott take The Comedy of Errors to dizzying new heights in their 1938 musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s zaniest comedy. Antipholus and his wily servant Dromio travel to Ephesus in search of their respective twins, separated by shipwreck. Naturally they are immediately taken for their brothers—by perplexed wives, disgruntled courtesans, and outraged constables alike. Packed with gems from the Great American Songbook, this quintessential musical classic proves two may be a crowd, but four’s a comedy. With the timeless Rodgers & Hart songs "Falling in Love with Love," "This Can't Be Love," and “Sing for Your Supper,” and more.