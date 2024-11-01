SWEENEY TODD 2023 Revival is Now Available at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 2023 revival of Sweeney Todd is now available at the New York Public Library For the Performing Arts as part of the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive.

The production was recorded with Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban in December 2023. This recording of Sweeney Todd joins several others in the archive, including one from 1979 starring Angela Lansbury, originating the role of Mrs. Lovett.

The archive is accessible to view at the Library to any theater professional, student, or researcher.

The cast of Sweeney Todd also includes Daniel Marconi, Daniel Yearwood, Maria Bilbao, Jamie Jackson, John Rapson, Nicholas Christopher, Jeanna de Waal, Ruthie Ann Miles, Joanna Carpenter, Galyana Castillo, Jonathan Christopher, Dwayne Cooper, Kyrie Courter, Taeler Cyrus, Timothy Hughes, Paul-Jordan Jansen, Alicia Kaori, Michael Kuhn, Raymond J. Lee, Megan Ort, Mia Pinero, Samantha Pollino, Lexi Rabadi, Nathan Salstone, Kristie Dale Sanders, Stephen Tewksbury, Daniel Torres, Felix Torrez-Ponce, DeLaney Westfall, and Hennessy Winkler.

The revival is directed by Thomas Kail, and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London.