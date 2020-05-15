SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL Tour Announces Closing

Cast members from the National Tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, have shared via social media, that the tour will be closing.

Olivia Hardy, Duckling Donna; Kayla Pecchioni, who was preparing to debut as Duckling Donna; and Dan'yelle Williamson, Diva Donna, all posted about the closing of the tour on Instagram. The tour had been on haitus for two months.

See their posts below:

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.





