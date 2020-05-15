SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL Tour Announces Closing
Cast members from the National Tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, have shared via social media, that the tour will be closing.
Olivia Hardy, Duckling Donna; Kayla Pecchioni, who was preparing to debut as Duckling Donna; and Dan'yelle Williamson, Diva Donna, all posted about the closing of the tour on Instagram. The tour had been on haitus for two months.
See their posts below:
Well, it's official, @donnasummerbway received it's CLOSING NOTICE after two months of being on hiatus. I do not yet have the words to express what a journey this Tour has been. I got to STAR in the FIRST NATIONAL TOUR OF SUMMER!!!! It was an honor sharing the legacy of Donna Summer and telling her story. The cast, crew, locals in each city, creatives, and producers all played a hand in this show's success. My only regret is that I didn't get to hug everyone before leaving. These are some of the hardest working artists and musicians that I have had the pleasure of creating with. I believe in fate and in destiny. And though I will miss sharing this story all across this great nation of ours, I am filled with gratitude. My heart is warm and I have nothing but love to give. We all aligned to bring Donna's story to life in an artistic way. May we each continue to honor her legacy as we say goodbye to the Disco. I know she would be proud. Until next time...??? #summerontour #donnasummer #divadonna #summerthedonnasummermusical #gratitude
A post shared by Dan'yelle Dubbz Williamson (@dubbzlove) on May 14, 2020 at 6:12pm PDT
SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL Tour has officially announced yesterday that we are unfortunately closing the production. I have a bunch of feelings about this, but I am incredibly blessed and grateful to have had this show as my first professional credit and with a cast that surrounded each other with so much talent and love. I thank all of the incredible team both in production and in the show for showing me nothing but kindness and guidance in dealing with my very first tour. I still can't believe they thought I was good enough to take on. We danced Summer's Last Dance, but we will all dance again soon ? Thank you Miss Donna Summer for your work, your legacy, your perseverance, and granting me the chance to share your story. I hope we all made you proud ???? Thank you to anyone and everyone that has supported me and cheered me on from start to end. I genuinely could not have gotten to where I am without your constant belief in me. Broadways not gone, it's just taking a vacation ⭐️ I tried to tag everyone but missed a few so @tamrin.goldberg @lindstromtrish @brooke.lacy @larry_esparza702
A post shared by Olivia Hardy (@oh_livia9) on May 15, 2020 at 7:38am PDT
Pre-Covid, I was boxing up my apartment in preparation to debut as Duckling Donna, and understudy Disco Donna. Unfortunately, after two months of hiatus, the first national tour of @donnasummerbway announced its closing yesterday. This hurts. It was going to be so challenging and rewarding and freeing. I felt it in my bones that I was supposed to do this. I can't really find the proper words at the moment. I'm grateful to have gotten to work with @jennylaroche a long time idol of mine. I'm also very grateful to know the entire show so I can live my Donna Summer stage dreams from quarantine ☁️ I feel for theatre so deeply in this time. Thank you for opening your arms to me, Summer - albeit brief. Goodbye, for now ?
A post shared by Kayla Pecchioni (@kaylapecchioni) on May 15, 2020 at 8:19am PDT
She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.
