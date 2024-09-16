SUFFS Will Offer Discount Tickets Aimed at Mobilizing Young Voters

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Suffs has announced a new slate of ticketing initiatives focused on mobilizing young voters ahead of the election. These new ticket offers are now in effect and will be valid through the November 5 election:

The Young Are At The Gates

$19 rush tickets for each performance for patrons 25 and under

This single ticket rush program will be available at the box office only the morning of each performance for patrons ages 25 and under between September 19 and November 5. Each buyer will receive a special “The Young Are At the Gates” themed sticker upon purchase. Limited to 1 ticket per buyer per performance, with valid proof of age. This offer is subject to daily availability.

Bring Your Future Voter

Buy one, get one for $25 for guests under 18

Patrons who purchase a full price ticket for performances through November 5 can get a second ticket for their future voter (under the age of 18) for only $25. Tickets can be purchased in advance of select performances using the code FUTUREVTR on Telecharge.com. Tickets will be sold in sets of two. This offer is subject to availability, and blackout dates may apply.

She and I and She and I

Buy more and save more – specially priced bundles

Seating bundles for groups of 4 and 6 will be available for advance purchase at the Music Box Theatre Box Office for select performances through November 5. The Votes 4 Women 4 Pack ($299) includes four orchestra tickets plus a complimentary Suffs hat for each ticket holder. The More, The Mightier 6 Pack ($225) includes six mezzanine tickets and a complimentary Suffs tote bag for every ticket package purchaser. Orchestra level upgrades are available for an additional $35 per ticket.

“We believe that art has the power to drive social change and inspire people to take action – and we see every night how Suffs inspires our young audience members in particular,” said producers Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman. “We are excited to be able to make this story more accessible and encourage audience members to bring their friends and family members to see our fight for the vote dramatized in Suffs, and to encourage them not to take this right for granted, especially in this crucial election year.”

Suffs is the Tony Award®-winning musical that’s making history on Broadway! Created by Shaina Taub, who is now the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, Suffs has also been named Best Musical (Outer Critics Circle Award), received two Drama Desk Awards including Best Score.

It’s a given that the women of the suffragist movement—who called themselves “Suffs” for short—were brilliant, but as they fought tirelessly for the right to vote, they were also flawed, stubborn, passionate and funny. Suffs tells their story: the remarkable friendships, the heartbreak, and how this movement brought them together—or, in some cases, tore them apart. Produced by Hillary Clinton, Malala Yousafzai, Jill Furman, and Rachel Sussman, Suffs is a reminder that progress is always possible but never guaranteed.

Suffs stars Tony Award-winning book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul, making her only the second woman in history to write the book, music, lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical. Suffs also stars Tony Award-winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon) as Ida B. Wells, Tony Award-nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away) as Carrie Chapman Catt, Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812) as President Woodrow Wilson, Hannah Cruz (MCC’s The Connector) as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck (Signature Theatre’s Octet) as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress) as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino (Broadway debut) as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock (The Book of Mormon National Tour) as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi (Broadway debut) as Doris Stevens, and Tony Award-nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn.

Rounding out the company are Hawley Gould (Lincoln Center Theater’s Camelot) as the Alternate for Alice Paul, Jaygee Macapugay (Here Lies Love) as Mollie Hay, and Laila Drew (Broadway debut) as Phyllis Terrell/Robin. The ensemble will feature Dana Costello (Pretty Woman) as well as Jenna Bainbridge, Monica Tulia Ramirez, and Ada Westfall making their Broadway debuts. The cast also includes Christine Heesun Hwang (Les Misérables National Tour), Chessa Metz (Broadway debut), Kirsten Scott (Jersey Boys), Housso Semon (Girl From The North Country), and D’Kaylah Unique Whitley (Dear Evan Hansen).

Suffs features book, music and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Shaina Taub, direction by Tony Award-nominee Leigh Silverman (Violet), choreography by Mayte Natalio (How to Dance in Ohio), scenic design by Tony Award-nominee Riccardo Hernández (Jagged Little Pill), costume design by Tony Award-winner Paul Tazewell (Hamilton), lighting design by Tony Award-nominee Lap Chi Chu (Camelot), sound design by Jason Crystal (Sweeney Todd) with associate Sun Hee Kil (Choir Boy), orchestrations by Tony Award-winner Michael Starobin (Next to Normal), music supervision and music direction by Andrea Grody (The Band’s Visit), and casting by Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray (Soft Power). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as General Manager.

Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman serve as lead producers of Suffs, with Hillary Rodham Clinton and Malala Yousafzai serving as two of the musical’s producers.