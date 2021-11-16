STRICTLY COME DANCING Announces 'Musicals Week' Performances

Strictly Come Dancing has announced a new line-up of performances for their upcoming "Musicals Week," beginning this Saturday night.

The Huffington Post has revealed what songs each couple will perform on the popular dancing competition series, featuring favorites from musicals like The Sound of Music, Matilda, Mary Poppins, and more.

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu are slated to perform the title-track from Footloose.

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will be dancing the Viennese waltz to "Chim Chim Cher-ee" from Mary Poppins.

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin will bring on a couple's choice routine to "Revolting Children" from Matilda.

AJ Abudu and Kai Widdrington will dance the waltz to "Edelweiss" from the Sound of Music.

Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden will dance a couple's choice to "On My Own" from Les Miserables.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni have a quickstep planned for "Love is an Open Door" from Frozen.

Dan Walker and Nadia Bychkova will dance the Charleston to "Good Morning" from Singin' in the Rain.

Watch a video announcement from the show's Twitter account below:

The show's judge Craig Revel Horwood will be absents from this week's show after testing positive for COVID-19. Strictly Come Dancing will air on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. BST on ITV.