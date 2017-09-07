STRICTLY BALLROOM Will Dance Into London's West End This March

Baz Bamigboye of the Daily Mail has reported that the stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom will be getting a revamped production courtesy of Drew McOnie, Baz Luhrmann and Global Creatures.

The team is currently aiming for a run at at Piccadilly Circus on London's West End.The production is to be directed and choreographed by McOnie and will begin previews at Piccadilly beginning March 16, 2018.

Costume designer, Catherine Martin, who is responsible for the designs in the 1992 film will be returning to the project. Sets are by Soutra Gilmour.

The film, which was first conceived as a play, is co-written and directed by Luhrmann and revolves around the world of competitive ballroom dancing.

