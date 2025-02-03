STOP ME IF YOU THINK YOU'VE HEARD THIS ONE BEFORE to be Presented at Magnet Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Magnet Theater NYC, Celebrating 20 years of showcasing some of the best improv, sketch comedy and storytelling, is introducing a new Storytelling Show.

"Stop Me If You Think You've Heard This One Before - A Storytelling Show" will showcase the best established and upcoming storytellers.