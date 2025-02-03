News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

STOP ME IF YOU THINK YOU'VE HEARD THIS ONE BEFORE to be Presented at Magnet Theater

The performance will take place on Friday, February 14th at 6PM.

By: Feb. 03, 2025
STOP ME IF YOU THINK YOU'VE HEARD THIS ONE BEFORE to be Presented at Magnet Theater Image
Magnet Theater NYC, Celebrating 20 years of showcasing some of the best improv, sketch comedy and storytelling, is introducing a new Storytelling Show.

"Stop Me If You Think You've Heard This One Before - A Storytelling Show" will showcase the best established and upcoming storytellers.

Please join in for the inaugural show featuring three extraordinary Showtellers telling three extraordinary Stories. Since it's Valentines Day, the theme will be Love. Hosted by Chris Connolly. The event will take palce on Friday, February 14th at 6PM at Magnet Theater NYC.






