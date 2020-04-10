STARS IN THE HOUSE Celebrates Joel Grey's Birthday Tomorrow!

Stars in the House, the daily online show to benefit The Actors Fund, will welcome the legendary Tony and Academy Award winner, Joel Grey, to tomorrow evening's show, (Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m. ET.), on the occasion of his 88th birthday, and to salute Grey for his unparalleled career. Surprise guests will join the virtual birthday celebration throughout the show.

And on SIRIUS-XM Radio, host Julie James and company will honor Grey by playing him each hour throughout the day tomorrow, as well as on "Sunday Funday with John Tartaglia" this Sunday, April 12.

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16th is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) to promote support for The Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of virus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News. Visit starsinthehouse.com for more info and to learn about upcoming guests. Since the first show, Stars in the House has raised more than $174,300 to benefit The Actors Fund.

In addition to its regular twice-a-day streaming and ability for viewers to watch it on their own time, Stars in the House, has now also teamed up with SiriusXM. SiriusXM will be the exclusive audio broadcasting partner delivering the show to listeners daily on Volume (channel 106) and On Broadway (channel 72). SiriusXM subscribers can catch Stars in the House weekday mornings at 9:00 a.m. ET on Volume channel 106, with favorite program excerpts airing throughout the day on SiriusXM's On Broadway channel 72. Listeners can also follow Seth on Seth Speaks and Seth's Big Fat Broadway, two regularly scheduled programs that air on SiriusXM's On Broadway channel. Stars in the House will air commercial-free on SiriusXM. The program is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen on demand on the SiriusXM app, and at home on a variety of connected devices. For more info to activate your streaming access or to sign up for a trial subscription, go to www.SiriusXM.com/AtHome.

With shutdowns on Broadway and in film and television, theater, concerts, dance, music and many other areas of entertainment, the need is great and growing. Since March 18th, The Actors Fund has provided $1,012,552 in emergency financial assistance to 850 people who work in performing arts and entertainment. This emergency financial assistance is helping those in financial crisis with assistance for basic living expenses such as essential medications to help prevent infections to pay for food or utilities and other needs.

As the situation with virus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, The Actors Fund has temporary transitioned to online and phone-based services, which remain available for everyone in the performing arts and entertainment community.

These services include: Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund, visit www.actorsfund.org/Donate.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You