STAGED: THE MUSEUM TOUR FOR PEOPLE WH LOVE THEATER Announced

Fable & Lark: Storied Adventures, which specializes in interactive museum tours inspired by great stories, announced its newest tour and the first to debut after the pandemic: Staged: The Museum Tour for People who Love Theater, and Ghost Stories: A Museum Adventure on the Mysterious and Macabre, the Ghostly and Ghastly.

Staged, an interactive museum tour focusing on theater--looks at the development of theater through the lens of artwork in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, from early Greek statues of actors to depictions of stories that inspired Broadway musicals. Interspersed with activities and questions about theater, the tour takes participants across the museum and across cultures to see the ways artists have worked the theme of theater into their creations for thousands of years.

Participants should bring their T (theater) game, and maybe even be prepared to do a little acting, because, after all, all the world's a stage.

Staged will be offered Sundays at 11:00 AM starting March 6, 2022 and runs approximately two hours.

For further information, please email info@fableandlark.com