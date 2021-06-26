SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY Opens Tonight, Marking the Re-Opening of Broadway Since the Shutdown in March 2020

Today, June 26, 2021 marks the opening of Springsteen on Broadway and the re-opening of Broadway since the shutdown in March 2020. Bruce Springsteen is returning to Broadway for a limited run of Springsteen on Broadway performances at Jujamcyn's St. James Theatre (246 W 44th Street). Additional performances will be taking place through September 4.

Jujamcyn Theaters and Lucky Seat have launched a Springsteen on Broadway digital lottery, for performances beginning on Tuesday, June 29.

Based on his worldwide best-selling autobiography 'Born to Run,' Springsteen on Broadway is a unique evening with Bruce, his guitar, a piano, and his very personal stories. The show's original run included 236 sold-out performances at Jujamcyn's Walter Kerr Theatre, beginning in October 2017 and concluding in December 2018. Springsteen earned a Special Tony Award for the performances, which were later adapted into a film and a soundtrack album.

Guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO approved vaccine in order to attend Springsteen on Broadway and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. The only exception to the above will be for guests under the age of 16, or those who need reasonable accommodations due to a disability or sincerely held religious belief. Guests under 16 and those who need reasonable accommodations due to a disability or sincerely held religious belief must provide proof of a negative COVID test, in addition to properly wearing a mask at all times while inside the building except while seated when eating or drinking. Further vaccination and testing details and requirements can be found at https://www.jujamcyn.com/springsteenfaq/#covid19.

Visit https://www.jujamcyn.com/shows/springsteen-on-broadway/ for more information about tickets.