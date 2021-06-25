SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY to Launch Digital Lottery

Jujamcyn Theaters and Lucky Seat have announced that Springsteen on Broadway has launched a digital lottery set to begin TODAY at 9:00 AM for performances beginning on Tuesday, June 29, at the St. James Theatre through the final performance, Saturday, September 4.

Tomorrow, June 26, marks the opening of Springsteen on Broadway and the re-opening of Broadway since the shutdown in March 2020.

To register, please visit http://www.luckyseat.com/springsteen-broadway/

For each performance, 32 tickets will be sold for $75 each (limit 2 tickets per winner). The seat locations of lottery tickets may have a partial, restricted, and/or obstructed view of the stage and tickets issued to a winner may not necessarily be next to one another. Seats may be located anywhere in the Theatre, including in sections accessible by stairs only. Winners who require accessible seating or other special accommodations should contact help@luckyseat.com.

Based on his worldwide best-selling autobiography 'Born to Run,' Springsteen on Broadway is a unique evening with Bruce, his guitar, a piano, and his very personal stories. The show's original run included 236 sold-out performances at Jujamcyn's Walter Kerr Theatre, beginning in October 2017 and concluding in December 2018. Springsteen earned a Special Tony Award for the performances, which were later adapted into a film and a soundtrack album.

The creative team for Springsteen on Broadway includes Heather Wolensky (scenic design), Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).

For performances Wednesday through Saturday, the lottery will open at 9:00 AM EST two days prior to the performance date and will close at 8:59 AM EST the day before the performance. For Tuesday performances, the drawing will open at 9:00 AM EST four days prior to the performance date and will close at 8:59 AM EST the day before the performance. No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate. Only one entry per person will be allowed per performance. Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets for the duration of the engagement.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11:00 AM EST the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided).

Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 3:00 PM EST the day prior to the performance using the purchase link in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 3:00 PM EST the day prior to the performance are forfeited.

Winning tickets will be digital tickets that can be claimed via customized link that will be sent to the recipient the day of the performance. Digital drawing tickets will be voided if re-sold.

Guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO approved vaccine in order to attend Springsteen on Broadway and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. The only exception to the above will be for guests under the age of 16, or those who need reasonable accommodations due to a disability or sincerely held religious belief. Guests under 16 and those who need reasonable accommodations due to a disability or sincerely held religious belief must provide proof of a negative COVID test, in addition to properly wearing a mask at all times while inside the building except while seated when eating or drinking. Further vaccination and testing details and requirements can be found at https://www.jujamcyn.com/springsteenfaq/#covid19.

Visit https://www.jujamcyn.com/shows/springsteen-on-broadway/ for more information about tickets.