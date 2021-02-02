SPOTLIGHT Shines A Bright Light On Theater Teens During The Pandemic

Writer Kate Larson's new short film, Spotlight, brings together teens from South Florida and New York City in a coming of age movie about a girl who must find her purpose as her world changes around her. This magical and inspiring story features music and orchestrations by Joshua Turchin (The Perfect Fit the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Little Mermaid at The Hollywood Bowl, The Pill, A Christmas Story the Musical Broadway National Tour).

The title song, Spotlight, is available on iTunes (Click Here) and Amazon Music (Click Here). An instrumental track was also released.

"I wrote Spotlight because I wanted to tell a story that other teens could relate to: a story about an insecure teen and her journey to do what's right...a story that gives hope when things seem dark, " says Larson. She adds, "The pandemic gave me the time to focus on my writing and to share this film, and my desire is to see Spotlight bring hope and for people to be able to relate to the story."

Larson collaborated with actor and composer Joshua Turchin to write the title song and score the film. "I am so honored to work on this new short film as the composer and orchestrator. Spotlight is a really relatable story, and Kate's work was amazing to translate into song," says Turchin.

The song is written, composed, arranged, and orchestrated by Joshua Turchin, and is performed by Alexa Lasanta (Broadway National Tour of The Sound of Music).

The short film is being adapted into a full feature, with more details to be released in the future.