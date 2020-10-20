SPOTLIGHT ON PLAYS Adds Lillian Hellman's WATCH ON THE RHINE

The fall series continues tonight, Tuesday, October 20 at 5PM PT/8PM PT with This Is Our Youth; available until Saturday, October 24.

The spring season of the "Spotlight on Plays" series will also feature Lillian Hellman's WATCH ON THE RHINE. All proceeds for these events will benefit the Actors Fund, to aid during this time of unprecedented need.

The "Spotlight on Plays" series continues tonight with Kenneth Lonergan's THIS IS OUR YOUTH, Tuesday, October 20 at 8PM EST/ 5PM PST. The cast stars a trio of exciting young actors Lucas Hedges as "Warren Straub," Paul Mescal as "Dennis Ziegler" and Grace Van Patten as "Jessica Goldman," directed by Lila Neugebauer.

THIS IS OUR YOUTH follows forty-eight hours in the lives of three very young New Yorkers at the dawn of the Reagan Era. This play which involves theft, drug-dealing and youthful desires is a riveting snapshot of the moment between adolescence and adulthood. After premiering Off-Broadway in 1996 and playing theaters around the world, Lonergan's acclaimed play was last seen in a Tony-nominated Broadway revival in 2015.

The "Spotlight on Plays" events are livestreamed at 8PM EST/5PM PST. THIS IS OUR YOUTH will be available until Saturday, October 24. Tickets for all events are on sale now and sold exclusively on TodayTix. Ticket buyers can access the events through the TodayTix app or TodayTix.com at a "Pay What You Can" rate starting at $5. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Actor's Fund.

In spring 2021, the series will continue with: THE OHIO STATE MURDERS by Adrienne Kennedy; THE THANKSGIVING PLAY by Larissa FastHorse; DEAR ELIZABETH by Sarah Ruhl and ANGRY, RAUCOUS AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS by Pearl Cleage and newly announced WATCH ON THE RHINE by Lillian Hellman. Further details including additional titles, dates, directors and casting will be announced shortly.

To learn more about "Spotlight on Plays" series, visit Broadways Best Shows Spotlight on Plays.

THIS IS OUR YOUTH is Executive Produced by Jeffrey Richards and Produced by Patty Baker/Good Productions, Barbara Freitag, Jim Glaub, Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman, Iris Smith and Jacob Soroken Porter. Associate Producer is Ken Greiner.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You