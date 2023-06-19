SPONSORED BY: BEACH PLEASE Comedy Show Comes To The Players Theatre, June 30

It's summer and we wish we were at the beach, but we'll settle for some sketch comedy! Is it the same? Beach please! Just as good!

On Friday June 30th at 7:00pm at The Players Theatre in the heart of the West Village, the NYC Sketch Collective Sponsored By Presents: Beach Please, an all new sketch comedy show.

This show, Sponsored By will welcome standup comedian Beau Hart (Shubh and Beau Present) to open the show.

The show features writers and performers including Maayan Voss, Jax Pratt (Instant Family, Furman Theatre), Hunter Mruz (Encore! National Tour), Jackie Kraft (StandUp NY), Farshad Khansari (PIT SNL Scholar), Sara Katrenich (Ohio Shakespeare Festival), Bert James (Law and Order, Netflix & Sony Pictures Content Creators Lab), Noah Friend (Characters Welcome, BoogieManja), Aaron Fielding (Studio C), Maria Eleni Zollo (SNL, Carnegie Hall), Gracie Delsohn, Parker Damm (Wonder Woman 1984), Elli Caterisano,Tony Broph and Aarushi Agni (BoogieManja).

Sponsored By: Beach Please

Friday June 30th at 7:00pm

The Player's Theatre

115 MacDougal Street, 3rd Floor (MacDougal & Minetta)

Tickets:

$15 Tickets

Promo Code: sponsoredby