SPAMALOT to Perform on the TODAY SHOW Friday

The revival of the Tony-winning musical is now playing at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

By: Nov. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 1 Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit? Photo 2 How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit?
Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs 'Corn' & 'Independently Owned' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Photo 3 Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 4 Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Spamalot Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Click Here for More on Spamalot
 Spamalot

The cast of Monty Python's Spamalot will be performing on the TODAY Show this Friday, December 1.

Their first performance will be during the first two hours of the episode, starting at 7:00 a.m.. They will then return for a second performance during the 9:00 a.m. hour.

The revival of the Tony-winning musical is now playing at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

The company is led by Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as Patsy, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as King Arthur, Taran Killam ("Saturday Night Live") as Lancelot, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as The Lady of the Lake, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie ("Shrinking," Torch Song) as Sir Robin and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad.

The cast also features David JosefsbergGraham StevensDaniel BeemanMaria BriggsGabriella EnriquezMichael FaticaDenis LambertShina Ann MorrisKaylee OlsonKristin PiroDrew RedingtonTyler RobertsAnju CloudDarrell T. JoeLily Kaufmann, and Charlie Sutton.

Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake. 

Spamalot features well-known song titles such as "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life," "The Song That Goes Like This," "Find Your Grail" and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

Airing live from 7 to 11 a.m. ET, TODAY reaches more than five million people every day through its broadcast on nBC. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Craig Melvin, Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones and Willie Geist are the anchors and hosts. 




RELATED STORIES

1
Photo: Ariana Grande & McKenzie Kurtz Attend SPAMALOT on Broadway Photo
Photo: Ariana Grande & McKenzie Kurtz Attend SPAMALOT on Broadway

Broadway's current Glinda, McKenzie Kurtz, and the Wicked film's Glinda, Ariana Grande, visited Broadway last night! The pair had a 'Glindas' night out' at Spamalot on Broadway. 

2
Video: Watch the Cast of SPAMALOT Perform at the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo
Video: Watch the Cast of SPAMALOT Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Yesterday morning, the cast of Spamalot headed to 34th Street to perform a special number as a part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Watch their performance of 'Knights of the Round Table' and 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life '!

3
Photos: Stars Arrive at Opening Night of SPAMALOT! Photo
Photos: Stars Arrive at Opening Night of SPAMALOT!

See photos of stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Vanessa Williams, Victor Garber, Cobie Smulders, and more as they arrive at Spamalot opening night here!

4
Photos: Get a Look at SPAMALOT Opening Night Bows! Photo
Photos: Get a Look at SPAMALOT Opening Night Bows!

See photos of the opening night curtain call at Spamalot on Broadway here!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Spamalot Logo Tee Spamalot Logo Tee
Spamalot Logo Magnet Spamalot Logo Magnet
Spamalot Not Dead Yet Tee Spamalot Not Dead Yet Tee
Spamalot Floating Pen Spamalot Floating Pen

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Lukas Nelson & Potr Confirm 2024 Headline TourLukas Nelson & Potr Confirm 2024 Headline Tour
Video: Watch Kathryn Hahn in New Agatha Harnkness Spin-Off Series Footage With Patti LuPoneVideo: Watch Kathryn Hahn in New Agatha Harnkness Spin-Off Series Footage With Patti LuPone
Apple Music Debuts Year-End 'Replay' Charts For 2023Apple Music Debuts Year-End 'Replay' Charts For 2023
Chris Janson Keeps Taking Us Down the 'Holiday Road' As We Head Into the Most Magical Time of YearChris Janson Keeps Taking Us Down the 'Holiday Road' As We Head Into the Most Magical Time of Year

Videos

The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Video
Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
WICKED
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

Recommended For You