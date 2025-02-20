SOY PONY SKETCH SHOW Comes to Caveat

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Caveat, New York's cabaret comedy theater presents Soy Pony Sketch Show, a sketch comedy troupe featuring Chrissy Bisbee, Katrin Nugent, Elly Silberstein and directed by Paula Christensen on March 26th at 7pm, Doors at 6:30pm.

Soy Pony Sketch Show is a high energy monthly sketch comedy show created by comedians Chrissy Bisbee, Katrin Nugent, and Elly Silberstein, and directed by Groundlings Sunday Company Alum Paula Christensen. Soy Pony is a non-binary and women led sketch trio - the show features original live sketches, short form improv and stand up sets from guest comedians.