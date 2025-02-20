SOY PONY SKETCH SHOW Comes to Caveat

The event is on March 26th at 7pm, Doors at 6:30pm.
Caveat, New York's cabaret comedy theater presents Soy Pony Sketch Show, a sketch comedy troupe featuring Chrissy Bisbee, Katrin Nugent, Elly Silberstein and directed by Paula Christensen on March 26th at 7pm, Doors at 6:30pm.
Soy Pony Sketch Show is a high energy monthly sketch comedy show created by comedians Chrissy Bisbee, Katrin Nugent, and Elly Silberstein, and directed by Groundlings Sunday Company Alum Paula Christensen. Soy Pony is a non-binary and women led sketch trio - the show features original live sketches, short form improv and stand up sets from guest comedians.
Soy Pony has performed in a variety of established comedy venues and theaters around New York City such as Brooklyn Comedy Collective, Asylum NYC and the Players Theater. In January 2024, Soy Pony began its monthly residency at Caveat and went on to perform for New York Comedy Festival in November. This March 26th, Soy Pony Sketch Show returns to Caveat to showcase their most popular and brand new sketches.
