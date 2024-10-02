SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Returns to Dizzy's Club This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Dizzy’s Club with Heart and Soul and Hoagy Carmichael on Sunday, October 13th at 5 PM and 7:30 PM.

Heart and Soul and Hoagy Carmichael snaps Jazz at Lincoln Center American Songbook into fall, celebrating the iconic Jazz piano man, songwriter, actor, Oscar-winner and cultural icon. This Songbook Sundays swings Carmichael’s greatest…from Stardust and Heart and Soul, to Georgia on My Mind, In the Cool, Cool, Cool of the Evening, Skylark and more.

Hosted and curated by leading American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, the set features Tony award nominee Christine Andreas, Tony nominee Kenita Miller and JALC rising star Christian Wiggs.

Music Director Ted Rosenthal leads a band of inter-generational all-stars including Jayla Chee on bass (Small’s, Stanford Jazz Fest), Christian X.M. McGhee on drums (Dizzy’s Club, Jazz St. Louis) and Sarah Hanahan on alto saxophone (Dizzy’s Club, Dee Dee Bridgewater).

A few breezy stories, and it’s a crisp fall jam party.

Ms. Winer said: “We’ve made Dizzy’s Songbook Sundays our “happy place” in this chaotic world; a place where audience and performers can be together, revel in each other’s company and celebrate what really makes life worthwhile. Every other month, we gather for great music, and great community.”

One of New York’s most popular music destinations, Songbook Sundays is in its third year, after premiering spring 2022 with Got Gershwin followed by salutes to Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hart, Lerner and Loewe, Fats Waller, Jerome Kern, Harold Arlen, Cy Coleman, Frank Loesser, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Johnny Mercer. It will continue with a celebration of Cole Porter (December 8th). All shows are at 5pm and 7:30pm, and feature top vocal talent from Broadway, cabaret and jazz, with a diverse mix of young artists and veteran stars. Energy, fun, great music—welcoming new Songbook Sundays audiences from all over the world as well as a fresh new offering for JALC’s home audience.

In the spirit of swing, the mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand the global community for jazz through performance, education and advocacy. Dizzy’s Club offers live jazz performances with panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park.

To reach Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Dizzy’s Club, enter at Columbus Circle at 60th Street and Broadway, take the Jazz elevators to the 5th floor for Dizzy’s Club as well as The Rose Theater and The Appel Room.

Tickets for Songbook Sundays are $55/50, with student tickets available at $25. There is a $21 food/drink minimum.