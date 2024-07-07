SOLT & UK Theatre Call For Newly Elected Government to 'Help Theatre Sector Thrive'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following election results in the UK, the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) & UK Theatre has released an official list of priorities for the new Government with "an offer to work in partnership to ensure the theatre sector can thrive." Co-CEOs Claire Walker and Hannah Essex said:

“We very much look forward to working with the new government to champion our world-class theatre sector and deliver the conditions it needs to thrive, such as realising our vision of every child attending the theatre before they leave school.

“It was great to see our new Prime Minister visit one of our members, the Lyric Hammersmith, during the campaign and see the contribution theatre makes to communities across the UK, entertaining and inspiring local audiences as well as delivering extensive community outreach work.

“We are well placed and stand ready to help the government achieve their missions of kick starting the economy and breaking down the barriers to opportunity through the power of theatre.”

The official statement reads:

Theatre is special - an economic powerhouse, delivering transformative social good, embedded in communities across the country. But conditions are increasingly challenging, with public investment declining and production costs rising faster than inflation.

SOLT & UK Theatre’s key priorities for the new Government include:

Expanding cultural access by funding a theatre visit for every child before they leave school.

Co-creating a sustainable system for investment in theatre buildings.

Collaborating with the theatre sector to strategically review public investment in the arts to achieve the most effective results for taxpayers.

SOLT & UK Theatre are writing to new ministers and MPs to brief them on the contribution the UK’s theatre sector makes and how we can collaborate to create the conditions for theatre to thrive.

Equity has also released a statement about the results. General Secretary of Equity, Paul W Fleming said: “With the election completed, our new government must get to grips with the performing arts and entertainment, a critical sector for the UK’s long-term success.

“We’ll be pressing the new administration to set out a long-term plan for UK arts funding to reach the European average, to tackle the high upfront fees charged by casting directories, to make Universal Credit fairer for freelancers, to ensure public subsidy only supports work on decent union terms, and to fight for better rights in the video games and TV commercials sector.

“There are no creative industries without this incredible workforce. It’s time politicians stand up and offer them the same recognition that is offered by audiences across the world.”