SOHO SESSIONS Hits The Road To The Hamptons With Grammy-Nominee Marcus King And Multi-Instrumentalist Celisse

This collaboration between the Soho Sessions and the legendary Stephen Talkhouse promises an unforgettable evening of extraordinary musical talent.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 3 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Auli'i Cravalho, Jordan Fisher, Norm Lewis, and More Will Lead Manhattan Concert Producti Photo 4 Cravalho, Fisher, Lewis, and More Will Lead CHILDREN OF EDEN Concert

SOHO SESSIONS Hits The Road To The Hamptons With Grammy-Nominee Marcus King And Multi-Instrumentalist Celisse

The Soho Sessions, an exclusive music-driven community known for curating exceptional live experiences in NYC, is thrilled to hit the road for the first time for a show with Grammy-nominated guitarist and singer-songwriter Marcus King and singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, Celisse at Stephen Talkhouse in the Hamptons on August 3, 2023. This collaboration between the Soho Sessions and the legendary Stephen Talkhouse promises an unforgettable evening of extraordinary musical talent.

Marcus King, a soulful vocalist and an accomplished guitarist, has garnered widespread acclaim for his electrifying performances and insightful songwriting. His debut solo album, El Dorado, topped the Americana radio charts and received critical acclaim from NPR, American Songwriter, and Rolling Stone. King's music seamlessly blends rock, soul, blues, and Americana, captivating audiences with his undeniable talent and heartfelt performances.

Over the past few years, Celisse's momentum as a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, performer, and spoken word artist has led her to a multitude of ventures. She collaborated with Alicia Keys, contributing guitar and additional production to "Billions (Unlocked)." Her touring in 2022 included support spots for Lucius and Brandi Carlile, performances with Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge, and a historic appearance as part of Joni Mitchell's "Joni Jams" at Newport Folk Festival, along with various festival appearances. Recognized as a favorite up-and-coming touring artist in 2023, Celisse has earned a spot on NIVA's Live List and performed at festivals such as Boston Calling and Bonnaroo.

The Soho Sessions is produced by RWE Partners. The company, co-founded by top New York City real estate broker Greg Williamson and global events producer Nicole Rechter, is dedicated to celebrating the power of music, fostering unique connections, and curating outstanding experiences while making a positive impact on society. Through the sponsorship of Stand Together Music, Soho Sessions raises awareness about issues such as mental health and addiction in support of 1 Million Strong (an initiative to support 1 million people in recovery through The Phoenix, a sober-active community). Williamson and Rechter are esteemed industry professionals known for their executive production work on the acclaimed Love Rocks NYC, the CBS TV special Play On, and Tulane University's annual Tipping Point concert, among many other events.

The Soho Sessions: Hamptons Edition will take place at Stephen Talkhouse, a legendary venue in Amagansett, NY, known for its intimate and electric atmosphere. This partnership between the Soho Sessions and Stephen Talkhouse offers an opportunity for music lovers to experience the magic of live music in an iconic setting.

"We are thrilled to bring the Soho Sessions to the iconic Stephen Talkhouse. Marcus King and Celisse's extraordinary talent and captivating performances make them the perfect artists to come together for this special event,” said Williamson. “This promises to be an unforgettable night of music, and we can't wait to share this exceptional experience with music lovers.”

Tickets for the Soho Sessions: Hamptons Edition featuring Marcus King and Celisse will go on sale on June 26 at www.stephentalkhouse.com.

Don't miss this momentous musical event as the Soho Sessions continues to curate remarkable experiences, ignite artistic passion, and celebrate the magic of music.




RELATED STORIES

1
BAM Lays off 13% of Staff and Reduces Programming Photo
BAM Lays off 13% of Staff and Reduces Programming

Brooklyn Academy of Music has laid off 13 percent of its staff members and reduced its programming.

2
Listen: The Final Episode of Broadways Backbone Spotlights the Late Brad Bradley Photo
Listen: The Final Episode of Broadway's Backbone Spotlights the Late Brad Bradley

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Broadway veteran Brad Bradley, who lost his battle to cancer earlier this month. Brad, who starred in seven Broadway shows, was also the host of Broadway's Backbone- a podcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble. Listen to the final podcast episode here.

3
Photos: Get A First Look At Goodmans THE WHOS TOMMY Photo
Photos: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Chicago’s must-see summer musical The Who’s Tommy, reimagined for a new audience 30 years after the original production opened on Broadway, opens tonight and extends a second time—now running through August 6.

4
Video: Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Photo
Video: Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut

There's a serious case of stage fright happening this summer at the Lyceum Theatre... and it's not afflicting the actors onstage. Audiences at Broadway's Grey House are getting chills and thrills served to them eight times a week and one of the culprits is Millicent Simmonds.

More Hot Stories For You

Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee Win Top Prizes At The 2023 Jimmy Awards!Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee Win Top Prizes At The 2023 Jimmy Awards!
Photos: Go Inside the 18th Annual BROADWAY JUNIOR CelebrationPhotos: Go Inside the 18th Annual BROADWAY JUNIOR Celebration
Brooklyn Academy of Music Lays Off 13 Percent of Its Staff & Reduces ProgrammingBrooklyn Academy of Music Lays Off 13 Percent of Its Staff & Reduces Programming
Listen: The Final Episode of Broadway's Backbone Spotlights the Late Brad BradleyListen: The Final Episode of Broadway's Backbone Spotlights the Late Brad Bradley

Videos

Video: Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video Video: Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Video
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott Video
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott
Exclusive: Hear Merle Dandridge Sing in ALICE'S WONDERLAND BAKERY Video
Exclusive: Hear Merle Dandridge Sing in ALICE'S WONDERLAND BAKERY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE

Recommended For You