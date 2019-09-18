SLAVE PLAY Launches Digital Lottery Today

Starting today, a limited number of $29 tickets will be sold to winners of the digital lottery powered by Shubert Ticketing through the Telecharge Digital Lottery platform, which provides theatergoers wide access to affordable tickets through multiple social media networks.



Available performances will be posted on SlavePlayBroadway.com/Lottery as early as 12:00 AM Eastern Time the day before the performance. The first lottery drawing will be at 9:00 AM Eastern Time on the day prior. Winners will have six (6) hours to return to the website and purchase up to two (2) tickets. The lottery will remain open for additional entries until 3:00 PM Eastern Time, at which time a second drawing will be held. Again, winners will have six (6) hours to purchase up to two (2) tickets.



Winners can purchase their tickets at SlavePlayBroadway.com/Lottery and will pick up their tickets at the Golden Theatre box office with their credit card.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





