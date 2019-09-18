SLAVE PLAY Launches Digital Lottery Today
Starting today, a limited number of $29 tickets will be sold to winners of the digital lottery powered by Shubert Ticketing through the Telecharge Digital Lottery platform, which provides theatergoers wide access to affordable tickets through multiple social media networks.
Available performances will be posted on SlavePlayBroadway.com/Lottery as early as 12:00 AM Eastern Time the day before the performance. The first lottery drawing will be at 9:00 AM Eastern Time on the day prior. Winners will have six (6) hours to return to the website and purchase up to two (2) tickets. The lottery will remain open for additional entries until 3:00 PM Eastern Time, at which time a second drawing will be held. Again, winners will have six (6) hours to purchase up to two (2) tickets.
Winners can purchase their tickets at SlavePlayBroadway.com/Lottery and will pick up their tickets at the Golden Theatre box office with their credit card.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Phyllis Newman. The news was shared on social media by her daughter, Amanda Green. Newman was 86 ye... (read more)
Mariah Lyttle to Lead THE COLOR PURPLE 2019-20 Tour
TROIKA Entertainment announced today the tour cities and casting for the 2019-20 North American tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of THE... (read more)
Kristin Chenoweth Will Bring FOR THE GIRLS Solo Show to Broadway This Fall!
Kristin Chenoweth will return to the Broadway stage in a live concert celebrating the release of her new album FOR THE GIRLS (Concord Records, produce... (read more)
Renée Fleming Will Lead a North American Tour of THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
Renée Fleming will reprise her starring turn in The Light in the Piazza in the United States this fall. Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas' six-time Tony Aw... (read more)
VIDEO: Hugh Jackman & Warren Carlyle Reunite Ahead of THE MUSIC MAN!
Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill ... (read more)
Check Out the Map For the BC/EFA Flea Market and Grand Auction
The Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids annual flea market and grand auction is just one week away! BC/EFA has released the map of tables for this year'... (read more)