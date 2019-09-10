SLAVE PLAY Announces In-Person Rush

Preview performances begin tonight for Slave Play, the acclaimed new play by Jeremy O. Harris, directed by Robert O'Hara, at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street) ahead of an official opening night of Sunday, October 6.

As part of the Slave Play's ongoing commitment to affordable ticket accessibility, the show will offer an in-person rush policy which joins the production's previously announced initiative making 10,000 tickets available at $39 each throughout the 17-week run.

Slave Play's in-person general rush policy launches with today's first preview. Subject to availability, $39 rush tickets will go on sale when the Golden Theatre box office opens each performance day on a first-come, first-served basis. Rush tickets are based on availability and limited to two tickets per person. Cash or credit cards are accepted.

In the coming days, the production will launch a digital lottery powered by Shubert Ticketing through the Telecharge Digital Lottery platform. Exact lottery policy will be announced shortly.

For more information on the show's ticket accessibility policies, please visit www.slaveplaybroadway.com

The cast for Slave Play features Ato Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer, Sullivan Jones, Joaquina Kalukango, Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Annie McNamara, and Paul Alexander Nolan. The cast is being understudied by Eboni Flowers, Thomas Keegan, Jakeem Dante Powell, and Elizabeth Stahlmann.

The Old South lives on at the MacGregor Plantation - in the breeze, in the cotton fields...and in the crack of the whip. It's an antebellum fever-dream, where fear and desire entwine in the looming shadow of the Master's House. Jim trembles as Kaneisha handles melons in the cottage, Alana perspires in time with the plucking of Phillip's fiddle in the boudoir, while Dustin cowers at the heel of Gary's big, black boot in the barn. Nothing is as it seems, and yet everything is as it seems.

The creative team for the production includes Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (scenic design), four-time Drama Desk Award nominee Dede Ayite (costume design), Drama Desk Award nominee Jiyoun Chang (lighting design), three-time Drama Desk Award nominee Lindsay Jones (sound design and original music), Amauta Marston-Firmino (dramaturg), Byron Easley (movement), Drama Desk Award winner Claire Warden (intimacy and fight director), Doug Nevin (production counsel), and Taylor Williams (casting director). Mark Shacket serves as Executive Producer.

Tickets for Slave Play are available at www.slaveplaybroadway.com, www.telecharge.com, or by calling 800 447 7400.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Slave Play on Broadway





