SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW Will Conclude Broadway Run Today

The Olivier Award-winning, international sensation SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW concludes it limited Broadway run today, January 5, at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, following and 3 previews and 63 regular performances.

Born in a small town in central Russia, Slava Polunin discovered the art of pantomime in high school. As he grew to adulthood in Leningrad, he developed an eccentric version of the form, which he lovingly dubbed 'Expressive Idiotism.' From 1979 on, Slava quickly became a fixture on Russian stages and TV, sharing his gifts and continuing to redefine the art of clowning with his poetic and poignant approach to comic performance. This discovery would reach its zenith with SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW, which burst onto world stages at the 1996 Edinburgh Festival to universal praise and wonder. Since its debut, the work has toured constantly, introducing new audiences and generations to its world of dreams, fantasies, and childlike wonder.

SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW made its American debut in 2004 and became an instant theatrical sensation, breaking the record for highest grossing show in the history of the Union Square Theatre. Treating New Yorkers to an immersive experience unlike any other, the show incited The New York Times' critic to confess, ""my heart leapt... [SNOWSHOW] induces waves of giggles and sighs of pleasure." The off-Broadway production ran for over 1000 performances, won a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience (2005), and then transferred to Broadway in 2008 for a limited engagement which earned a Tony Award Nomination for Best Special Theatrical Event.

Now a theatrical classic, SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW pushes the boundaries of family show to its highest standards and has been rewarded with more than twenty international awards, including an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment, a Drama Desk Award, and a Tony Award nomination.





