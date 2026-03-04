SKY-PONY To Return To NYC For April Show At Mercury Lounge

The indie-pop band SKY-PONY, led by Tony Award nominees Lauren Worsham and Kyle Jarrow, will return to New York City for a live performance on Friday, April 17 at Mercury Lounge. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. and opening act Freddy Hall performing at 6:30 p.m.

Founded in 2013, SKY-PONY blends indie-pop songwriting with theatrical elements including costumes, choreography, and projections. Worsham received a Tony nomination for A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER, while Jarrow earned a Tony nomination for SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: THE MUSICAL. Jarrow is also developing the upcoming musical NOIR with Duncan Sheik.

The band’s music and performances have drawn attention from critics and audiences. The New York Times has described the group as “indie pop aces,” while The New Yorker noted that “the glitter is plentiful, the performances poised, and the songs beguiling.” In addition to concerts, the band created the stage musical THE WILDNESS, which premiered at Ars Nova and received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination.

Freddy Hall will open the evening. The lo-fi folk artist has been featured on Disney+ and This American Life, and his single “The Risk” won New York City’s Write Out Loud Contest. Hall currently performs as a guitarist in the Broadway production of THE OUTSIDERS and is preparing to release a new EP later this year.

Tickets

The concert will take place at Mercury Lounge, 217 East Houston Street in New York City. Tickets are $20.