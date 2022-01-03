SKELETON CREW Performances Cancelled Through January 9

Click Here for More Articles on Skeleton Crew

Due to breakthrough COVID cases in the company, Manhattan Theatre Club has canceled the performances of Skeleton Crew through Sunday, January 9. Performances are expected to resume the week of January 10.

Ticket holders should contact their point of purchase for exchanges or refunds.

Opening Night, originally scheduled for January 19, will be moved to a later date.

In 2008 Detroit, a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure, and a tight knit family of workers hangs in the balance. With uncertainty everywhere, the line between blue collar and white collar becomes blurred, and this working family must reckon with their personal loyalties, their instincts for survival and their ultimate hopes for humanity.

The cast of Skeleton Crew features Chanté Adams (A Journal for Jordan), Joshua Boone (Actually at MTC, Network, A Jazzman's Blues), Brandon J. Dirden (Jitney at MTC), Adesola Osakalumi (Fela!), and Tony Award® winner and five-time Emmy Award nominee Phylicia Rashad (A Raisin in the Sun).