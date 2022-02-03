SKELETON CREW Announces Detroit Night & Detroit Week Event

The Motor City is coming to Broadway! Special guests from Detroit and New York City will come together for an extraordinary evening to celebrate the people, the culture, and the city of Detroit with Skeleton Crew, the Broadway premiere by Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau, at the 8PM performance on Friday, February 4.

Morisseau is a Detroit native and has featured stories of the city in her three Detroit Cycle plays (Detroit '67, Paradise Blue, and Skeleton Crew) and Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations.

Special guests expected to attend tomorrow's performance include Mayor Eric Adams of New York City, Mayor Mike Duggan of Detroit, Adrian Bailey, Courtney Burkett, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Michael Eric Dyson, Dhani Jones, Woodie King Jr., Ka'ramuu Kush, S. Epatha Merkerson, Jessica Care Moore, Jeffrey Nzoma, Ebow Ivory Vroom, Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Jamon Jordan, Joel Fluent Greene, Jazzie Belle, Mama Sol and more!

Detroit Week continues with more events, including:

BLACK THEATRE: RADICAL LONGEVITY

Sunday, February 6 at 5 pm | Virtual Event

Revisiting a groundbreaking conversation produced by the Black Theatre Network in July 2020, Detroit-born luminaries Tony-nominated playwright Dominique Morisseau and The New York Times best-selling author Dr. Michael Eric Dyson (Entertaining Race: Performing Blackness in America) come together once again to discuss the role of Black Theatre in the midst of the health, racial, and economic pandemics. Playwright, NYU Associate Professor and fellow Detroiter Michael Dinwiddie moderates this marquee event, co-presented by the Billie Holiday Theatre and Manhattan Theatre Club.

Register to receive a link to the livestream the day of the event HERE.

MORISSEAU MOMENT

Monday, February 7 at 6PM | Harlem School of the Arts

Dominique Morisseau is having quite the New York moment. In the 2021-22 season she has had two productions on Broadway and a world premiere Off-Broadway. We will celebrate this moment with presentations from her shows Skeleton Crew, Ain't Too Proud and Confederates and she will receive honors arranged by the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce.

Register to receive a link to the livestream the day of the event HERE.

HARLEM STAGE AND MTC'S BEYOND THE STAGE: UPTOWN PRESENT:

Wednesday, February 9 at 7PM | Virtual Event

In this special partnership between Harlem Stage and Manhattan Theatre Club, Harlem Stage Associate Artistic Director/Curator-in-Residence and award-winning multi-disciplinary artist, Carl Hancock Rux, will moderate a talk highlighting MTC's Skeleton Crew, which is now running on Broadway. The conversation will include Skeleton Crew's Tony Award nominated playwright Dominique Morisseau, Tony-Award-winning director Ruben Santiago-Hudson and composer Jimmy Keys aka "J. Keys." Join us for an insider's look into how these frequent collaborators bring a uniquely Detroit, African-American experience to the stage.

Manhattan Theatre Club's (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director and Barry Grove, Executive Producer)

Broadway premiere of Skeleton Crew, written by Detroit native Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson is playing a limited engagement at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

The production stars Chanté Adams (A Journal for Jordan), Joshua Boone (Actually at MTC, Network), Brandon J. Dirden (Jitney at MTC), Adesola Osakalumi (Fela!), and Tony Award winner and five-time Emmy Award nominee Phylicia Rashad (A Raisin in the Sun).

In 2008 Detroit, a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure, and a tight knit family of workers hangs in the balance. With uncertainty everywhere, the line between blue collar and white collar becomes blurred, and this working family must reckon with their personal loyalties, their instincts for survival and their ultimate hopes for humanity. The New York Times gives this astonishing work a Critic's Pick and cheers, "A very fine new play... warm-blooded, astute, deeply moral and deeply American." The Amsterdam News hails it as "a prime example of how theatre imitates life... intense, touching and funny."

The full creative team for Skeleton Crew includes Michael Carnahan (scenic design), Emilio Sosa (costume design), Rui Rita (lighting design), Rob Kaplowitz (original music and sound design), Nicholas Hussong (projection design), Jimmy Keys aka "J. Keys" (original music and lyrics), Adesola Osakalumi (choreography), Cookie Jordan (hair & wig design), and Kamra A. Jacobs (production stage manager).

Support for Skeleton Crew is provided by The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust and the Howard Gilman Foundation.

To learn more about each of these events, visit http://skeletoncrewtheplay.com/#skeleton-crew-detroit-week