SIX Selected for J.P. Morgan's Next List 2022

J.P. Morgan today unveiled its lineup of "what's next" in global experiences and notable reads.

"Around the world, we're all seeking inspiration and the arts, cultural experiences and books are trusted, treasured catalysts. The Next List 2022 provides a short list of our top picks to explore now and into the new year," said Darin Oduyoye, Chief Communications Officer of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management. "Whether your passion is embracing new technology, celebrating Hollywood magic, devising a thoughtful business strategy or savoring a Broadway breakout-the list's eclectic choices satisfy diverse curiosities and interests."

The Next List2022 is drawn from recommendations made by J.P. Morgan client advisors around the globe. These extensive submissions are reviewed for timeliness, quality and worldwide appeal. Their final selections for 2022 include SIX experiences and eight books, each purposefully chosen to inform, entertain and energize.

"Broadway is back - and in a big way. As the first new musical to open post reopening, Six, presents a brilliant historemix that is truly next in its storyline, and the cast and creative team behind it," added Oduyoye.

The J.P. Morgan Next List 2022 picks are:

Notable Global Experiences

New York | Six the Musical. The SIX wives of Henry VIII take center stage in Six, a boisterous, entertaining expression of female power. The Edinburgh-born musical took the theatre world by storm when it debuted in 2017. Now the show's electric pop score is here to remind Broadway fans what the city was missing when the lights were out. Watch and marvel as these dynamic wives remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a celebration.

Los Angeles | Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Explore the art and magic of the movies at the stunning new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The Renzo Piano-designed building is a singular celebration of cinema, bringing film's rich history, innovations, social impact and artistic achievements to life across seven floors of exhibition spaces, installations, large and small theaters, and more. A must-see for movie mavens or anyone who has ever been spellbound by the silver screen.

Napa | Hourglass. Two vineyards, one vision to craft modern Napa Valley wines of unique personality-Hourglass is more than the next great Napa Valley winery. It's the culmination of a son's dream and the family who kept it alive, turning two spectacular estates into a wellspring of extraordinary wines. The values of family, resilience, innovation and courage are infused in every vintage Hourglass delivers.

Paris | The Pinault Collection-The Bourse de Commerce. The Bourse de Commerce-Pinault Collection is the latest museum in the network of sites and initiatives developed by François Pinault since 2006. Housed in the historic Bourse de Commerce, a Paris landmark restored and reimagined by famed Japanese architect Tadao Ando, the museum offers a perspective on the contemporary art collection he has amassed over the past 40 years, through a unique program of exhibitions and events.

Hong Kong | M+. M+, Asia's first global museum of contemporary visual culture in Hong Kong, opened in November 2021. Around 1,500 works are presented in the 17,000-square-meter exhibition space housing 33 galleries and other show rooms. Opening displays include SIX thematic exhibitions featuring visual art, design and architecture, as well as moving images from Hong Kong, Greater China, elsewhere in Asia, and beyond.

Washington, D.C. | FUTURES Exhibit in the Smithsonian's Arts + Industries Building. To celebrate its 175th anniversary, the renowned Smithsonian Museum is looking to the future. As the trusted curator of the ideas, institutions and inventions that have made America an engine of innovation for more than two centuries, it celebrates the next wave of future trailblazers by reopening the historic Arts + Industries Building, the first U.S. National Museum, with an awe-inspiring exhibition of the concepts, artworks and technologies of tomorrow.

Compelling, Timely Reads

AI 2041: Ten Visions for Our Future by Chen Qiufan and Kai-Fu Lee

Kai-Fu Lee, former President of Google China, and sci-fi novelist Chen Qiufan team up to imagine a world where artificial intelligence (AI) has reached much of its transcendent and alarming potential. Across 10 short works of fiction, AI 2041 tells the story of a future transformed by the possibilities of this emerging technology, but also threatened by its unintended yet inevitable consequences. The narrative paints a compelling picture of what our future could look like.

The Heart of Business: Leadership Principles for the Next Era of Capitalism by Hubert Joly and Caroline Lambert

Not long ago, the electronics retailer Best Buy was a bottom-quartile company on its way to potentially becoming another failed, forgotten franchise. But in 2012, new CEO Hubert Joly orchestrated a comeback story of epic proportions, turning the big blue store into a Wall Street interest and employer of choice. Joly's focus on employee empowerment, customer service and sustainability offers important lessons for leaders of today-and tomorrow.

In Search of Van Gogh: Capturing the Life of the Artist Through Photographs and Paintings by Gloria Fossi

Discover a new view into Vincent van Gogh's genius in this combination travelogue and luminous art book. Follow in Van Gogh's footsteps, and witness the landscapes, architecture and people that inspired him from his home in the Netherlands to his travels through the European countryside. Art historian Gloria Fossi along with photographers Danilo De Marco and Mario Dondero reveal new insights into the mind and singular style of one of the world's most celebrated artists.

My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future by Indra Nooyi

Indra Nooyi is among the world's most admired CEOs, and her story of being the first woman of color and immigrant to lead a Fortune 50 company is inspiring and engaging. Born and raised in India, the former PepsiCo leader transformed the legendary American brand. In the process, Nooyi created a framework and philosophy for a successful 21st-century business, emphasizing the inextricable link between the health of a company's customers, employees and the world around them.

Overloaded: How Every Aspect of Your Life is Influenced by Your Brain Chemicals by Ginny Smith

From your morning coffee to falling in love or how you grapple with pain, a full range of everyday actions and sensations is explored in Ginny Smith's eye-opening look at the brain chemicals that influence all the moments of our lives. The hormones and neurotransmitters at work in our brains are responsible for every conscious and subconscious thought, memory, feeling, urge and more. Want to know what's really going on in your head? Overloaded has the answer.

The Practice of Groundedness: A Transformative Path to Success That Feeds-Not Crushes-Your Soul by Brad Stulberg

Success can take a toll-physically, mentally and spiritually; striving for it can be more taxing still. In The Practice of Groundedness, Brad Stulberg turns the accepted view of ambition on its head, advocating patience and peace of mind as the real path to prosperity. Interlacing insights and ideas from science, philosophy and his own career as a successful corporate coach, Stulberg makes a convincing case for a new leadership ethos-one grounded in health, humility and happiness.

Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail by Ray Dalio

The second installment in legendary investor Ray Dalio's Principles series examines how today's global economic and geopolitical landscape is unlike any other in history-a perilous mix of financial, environmental and technological firsts with a global population mostly at its mercy. Dalio looks back at empires throughout history, searching for similarities and lessons to help shape a more certain, peaceful and prosperous future.

Resilient: How to Overcome Anything and Build a Million Dollar Business With or Without Capital by Sevetri Wilson

An unexpected outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic is a record number of new business starts. Resilient is a quintessential playbook for eager entrepreneurs and those with an idea for a promising business venture. From raising capital and hiring the right talent to overcoming the inevitable hurdles-both structural and psychological- entrepreneur and Resilia CEO Sevetri Wilson delivers strategic and practical advice for building the business of your dreams.

