SIX Creators Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss to Host Special Pride Performance of CIRCLE JERK

The Tony Award nominated and Olivier Award winning writers of the internationally acclaimed, Six, will host a special, late-night performance of Circle Jerk on June 11 at 10:30pm, in honor of Pride month.

Circle Jerk is hosting these wild, unhinged pride performances throughout their run and for the first time ever, this production will be presented in person and online simultaneously.

Pride performances include:

Saturday, June 11th at 10:30pm

Friday, June 17th at 10:30pm

Saturday, June 18th at 10:30pm

Friday, June 24th at 10:30pm

Saturday, June 25th at 3pm

In Circle Jerk, it's winter on Gaymen Island, a summer retreat for the homosexual rich and fame-ish. This off-season, two White Gay internet trolls hatch a plot to take back what's wrongfully theirs. Cancellations, meme schemes, and political and erotically flip flops abound as three actors playing nine parts play out this chaotic live-streamed descent into the high-energy, quick-change, low-brow shitpit of the internet.

In-person Pride Performance tickets start at $19. Livestream tickets for all performances are available on a sliding scale from $5.99-$49.99.

BIOGRAPHIES

Toby Marlow is the other half of the writing duo behind SiX. Writing/Performing credits include: Hot Gay Time Machine (Trafalgar Studios) co-written with Lucy Moss and Zak Ghazi-Torbati, in which he performed the role of Hot Gay Toby. The group has also collaborated frequently with Courtney Act (of "RuPaul's Drag Race fame). Toby has enjoyed writing stand-up songs for cabarets, concerts and charity events. Oh, and he also once stepped in as Catherine Parr for two performances in London's West End, but he'd be way too modest and shy to mention it in the Playbill obvs. @thetobymarlow

Lucy Moss is the Moss half of the writing duo Marlow and Moss and co-director of SiX. SiX has a number of productions open internatioinaly, including an open-ended run on Broadway and in London's West End, a UK tour, and an Australian tour. Write/Director credits include: Hot Gay Time Machine (Trafalgar Studios), with whom she has also written for "Courtney Act's Christmas Extravaganza" (Channel 4) and Act's forthcoming album and tour Fluid. Directorial credits include: Pelican: The Cat Man Curse (Soho Theatre), Pelican: Fisk (Edinburgh Fringe), Wasted (Edinburgh Fringe) and current production of Legally Blonde at Regents Park Open Air Theatre in London. Credits as Associate/Assistant include Boris: World King (Trafalgar Studios). @mucyloss

CIRCLE JERK

With Circle Jerk, co-writers and performers Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, joined by Cat Rodríguez, take inspiration from Charles Ludlam's The Mystery of Irma Vep and sci-fi genre films like Ex Machina to send up plotlines about the crisis of technology in relationship to humans and the concept of "reality." Circle Jerk is directed by Rory Pelsue and includes dramaturgy by Ariel Sibert.

The creative team for Circle Jerk includes video & co-lighting designer David Bengali, co-lighting designer & video associate Ted Boyce-Smith, scenic designer Stephanie Osin Cohen, sound designer Kathy Ruvuna, costume designer Cole McCarty, hair, wig and make-up designer Tommy Kurzman, stage manager Codey Leroy Butler, production manager Violet Asmara Tafari, technical director Jesse Mattes, assistant stage manager Carolina Arboleda, assistant scenic designer and props manager Anthony Freitas, video associate Stivo Arnoczy, video engineer Ted Charles Brown, production electrician The Sovereign Candle - Kent Sprague and graphic designer Kameron Neal.

Miranda Gohh and Emma Orme co-produce this iteration of Circle Jerk. Salman Al-Rashid, Caroline Gart and Jeremy O. Harris serve as executive producers, with generous support from FourthWall Theatrical. Noah Eisenberg serves as co-producer and Steven Ebert serves as associate producer.

Circle Jerk was originally developed with Ars Nova's Makers Lab. It was also developed, in part, with support from Mitu's Artists-at-Home program.