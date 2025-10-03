SIX Celebrates 4 Years on Broadway With Sweepstakes, Talkback, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Six the Musical is celebrating the show’s 4th anniversary on Broadway this weekend with a special talkback, sweepstakes, and more. Six is now the longest running of over 200 shows to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre since it first opened a century ago as the Mansfield Theatre in 1926.

A new block of tickets through July 5, 2026 goes on sale Monday, October SIXth.

Tony Award-winning authors Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will give a talkback moderated by Ashley Hufford after the matinee performance on Saturday, October 4th.

Plus, the show is launching a Six sweepstakes.

Sweepstakes Details:

Six is giving away a special night on Broadway to one lucky fan. To enter, fans must make an in-feed post or video and tag @SIXBroadway with their response to the prompt: What does the Queendom mean to you?

One recipient will be chosen at random and will receive:

Two premium tickets to a performance of Six on Broadway

An overnight stay at CIVILIAN Hotel

By entering, a response could be featured on Six’s social page. Submissions are open now through October 3 at 11:59PM ET.

About Six:

Six celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Six is currently running on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) and tickets are now available through January 18, 2026.

The Broadway cast features Najah Hetsberger as Catherine of Aragon, Gianna Yanelli as Anne Boleyn, Kelsie Watts as Jane Seymour, Krystal Hernandez as Anna of Cleves, Kay Sibal as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Marie Daniel as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Sierra Fermin, Jana Larell Glover, and Aiyana Smash as Alternates.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Six is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

Six is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night. The album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and has been streamed over 162 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award® nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT was released May 6, 2022, and is available on all streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. The Original Broadway Cast Recording can be streamed and downloaded here. The physical CD is available here. Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is produced by Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Sam Featherstone, and Tom Curran. Broadway’s Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT and Six the Musical (UK Studio Cast Recording) have collectively been streamed over 1 billion times.