SIX, 72 MILES TO GO and More Included on Parity Productions' List of Qualifying Productions for March
Theatre production company Parity Productions has released its monthly list of Qualifying Productions for March -their directory of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams have 50% of the positions filled with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (directors, designers, and playwrights).
Parity Productions is New York's theatre company that is dedicated to developing and producing new work and committed to filling a minimum of 50% of the creative roles on their productions with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (playwrights, directors, and designers). In addition, part of their mission is to provide substantial promotional support to any full productions industry-wide that meet the 50% hiring standard in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support, and placement in their Qualifying Productions Directory. "We're thrilled to have served more than 223 productions and an estimated 1,539 artists in 2019. Until the 50% hiring standard is the norm, we will continue our work and expand upon this vital service," says Artistic Director and Founder Ludovica Villar-Hauser.
2020 marks the third year of Parity Productions' partnership with Show-Score. The two companies teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind partnership in support of a 50/50 industry hiring standard. If Qualifying Productions have 7 or more performances, they will also be featured on Show-score.com, the largest fan community for New York City theater.
March's Qualifying Productions are:
A Barn Play
03/18/20 - 04/04/20
UP Theater Company
All the Natalie Portmans
Previews begin: 02/21/20
02/24/20 - 03/29/20
MCC
https://mcctheater.org/tix/all-the-natalie-portmans/#
Anatomy of a Suicide
Previews begin: 02/01/20
02/18/20 - 03/15/20
Atlantic Theater Company
https://atlantictheater.org/production/anatomy-of-a-suicide/
Birthday in the Bronx
Previews begin: 02/20/20
02/21/20 - 03/08/20
The Tank
https://thetanknyc.org/birthdayinthebronx
Blues for an Alabama Sky
Previews begin: 02/04/20
02/19/20 - 03/14/20
Keen Company
http://www.keencompany.org/blues
Boys Will Be Boys
03/26/20 - 04/12/20
The Pond Theatre Company
https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/boys-will-be-boys/#schedule-and-tickets
Bug Play
01/26/20 - 03/15/20
The New Collectives
http://www.thenewcollectives.com/bug-play1.html
Cheer from Chawton: A Jane Austen Family Theatrical
02/27/20 - 03/15/20
Love Arm'd Productions
https://www.14streety.org/artsandculture/womens-history-solo-show-series/
Equally Divine: The Real Story of the Mona Lisa
Previews begin: 02/26/20
03/02/20 - 03/14/20
Theatre 167
https://14streety.secure.force.com/ticket#details_a0S1R000009tJD5UAM
Faculty Portrait
03/06/20 - 03/23/20
Prime Number Productions
http://irttheater.org/3b-development-series/faculty-portrait/
First by Faith: The Life of Mary McLeod Bethune
02/25/20 - 03/15/20
RPR Productions
https://www.14streety.org/artsandculture/womens-history-solo-show-series/
Grand Horizons
12/23/19 - 03/01/20
Second Stage Theatre
https://2st.com/shows/grand-horizons
Hadestown
Previews begin: 03/22/19
04/17/19 - 11/22/20 (extended)
Walter Kerr Theatre
Hamlet
02/01/20 - 03/08/20
St. Ann's Warehouse
https://stannswarehouse.org/show/hamlet/
The Karamazovs
Previews begin: 03/04/20
03/06/20 - 03/21/20
New Ohio Theatre
https://www.thekaramazovs.com/
The Little Mermaid the Musical
02/22/20 - 04/26/20
Literally Alive! Theatre
Lunch Bunch
03/18/20 - 04/19/20
The Play Company & Clubbed Thumb
Mirrors
Previews: 02/29/20
03/02/20 - 03/22/20
Parity Productions
https://www.nytw.org/show/mirrors/
Mr. Toole
02/28/20 - 03/15/20
Articulate Theatre Company
https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/mr-toole/
Oratorio for Living Things
03/10/20 - 04/12/20
Ars Nova
https://arsnovanyc.com/Oratorio-For-Living-Things
Sistas: The Musical
10/23/11 - 09/06/20 (extended)
St. Luke's Theatre
http://www.sistasthemusical.com/
SIX THE MUSICAL
Previews begin: 02/13/20
03/12/20 - 06/30/20
Brooks Atkinson Theatre
Then She Fell
12/2016 - 05/31/20 (extended)
Third Rail Projects
The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns
Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec
02/26/19 - 05/30/20 (extended)
Bated Breath Theatre Company
http://www.unmakinglautrecplay.com/
THE VAGRANT TRILOGY
03/17/20 - 04/26/20
The Public Theater
https://publictheater.org/productions/season/1920/the-vagrant-trilogy/
Where We Stand
01/31/20 - 03/01/20
WP Theater
https://wptheater.org/show/where-we-stand/
Women on Fire: Stories from the Frontlines
02/21/20 - 03/16/20
Royal Family Productions
https://www.royalfamilyproductions.org/women-on-fire-frontlines
72 Miles to Go
02/13/20 - 05/03/20
Roundabout Theatre Company
https://www.roundabouttheatre.org/get-tickets/2019-2020-season/72-miles-to-go/performances
Criteria to be listed in the Parity Productions Qualifying Productions Directory: 50% of the creative roles on the production-playwrights, directors, and designers-must be filled by women and/or TGNC artists; shows must be full productions (with at least one designer distinct from playwright/director) with a minimum of SIX performances in a New York City venue.
