SIX, 72 MILES TO GO and More Included on Parity Productions' List of Qualifying Productions for March

Theatre production company Parity Productions has released its monthly list of Qualifying Productions for March -their directory of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams have 50% of the positions filled with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (directors, designers, and playwrights).

Parity Productions is New York's theatre company that is dedicated to developing and producing new work and committed to filling a minimum of 50% of the creative roles on their productions with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (playwrights, directors, and designers). In addition, part of their mission is to provide substantial promotional support to any full productions industry-wide that meet the 50% hiring standard in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support, and placement in their Qualifying Productions Directory. "We're thrilled to have served more than 223 productions and an estimated 1,539 artists in 2019. Until the 50% hiring standard is the norm, we will continue our work and expand upon this vital service," says Artistic Director and Founder Ludovica Villar-Hauser.

2020 marks the third year of Parity Productions' partnership with Show-Score. The two companies teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind partnership in support of a 50/50 industry hiring standard. If Qualifying Productions have 7 or more performances, they will also be featured on Show-score.com, the largest fan community for New York City theater.

To submit your production, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/submit-your-qualifying-production.html.

To purchase tickets to Qualifying Productions, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/qualifying-productions.html or directly to the Qualifying Production's own website.

March's Qualifying Productions are:

A Barn Play

03/18/20 - 04/04/20

UP Theater Company

https://www.uptheater.org/

All the Natalie Portmans

Previews begin: 02/21/20

02/24/20 - 03/29/20

MCC

https://mcctheater.org/tix/all-the-natalie-portmans/#

Anatomy of a Suicide

Previews begin: 02/01/20

02/18/20 - 03/15/20

Atlantic Theater Company

https://atlantictheater.org/production/anatomy-of-a-suicide/

Birthday in the Bronx

Previews begin: 02/20/20

02/21/20 - 03/08/20

The Tank

https://thetanknyc.org/birthdayinthebronx

Blues for an Alabama Sky

Previews begin: 02/04/20

02/19/20 - 03/14/20

Keen Company

http://www.keencompany.org/blues

Boys Will Be Boys

03/26/20 - 04/12/20

The Pond Theatre Company

https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/boys-will-be-boys/#schedule-and-tickets

Bug Play

01/26/20 - 03/15/20

The New Collectives

http://www.thenewcollectives.com/bug-play1.html

Cheer from Chawton: A Jane Austen Family Theatrical

02/27/20 - 03/15/20

Love Arm'd Productions

https://www.14streety.org/artsandculture/womens-history-solo-show-series/

Equally Divine: The Real Story of the Mona Lisa

Previews begin: 02/26/20

03/02/20 - 03/14/20

Theatre 167

https://14streety.secure.force.com/ticket#details_a0S1R000009tJD5UAM

Faculty Portrait

03/06/20 - 03/23/20

Prime Number Productions

http://irttheater.org/3b-development-series/faculty-portrait/

First by Faith: The Life of Mary McLeod Bethune

02/25/20 - 03/15/20

RPR Productions

https://www.14streety.org/artsandculture/womens-history-solo-show-series/

Grand Horizons

12/23/19 - 03/01/20

Second Stage Theatre

https://2st.com/shows/grand-horizons

Hadestown

Previews begin: 03/22/19

04/17/19 - 11/22/20 (extended)

Walter Kerr Theatre

https://www.hadestown.com/

Hamlet

02/01/20 - 03/08/20

St. Ann's Warehouse

https://stannswarehouse.org/show/hamlet/

The Karamazovs

Previews begin: 03/04/20

03/06/20 - 03/21/20

New Ohio Theatre

https://www.thekaramazovs.com/

The Little Mermaid the Musical

02/22/20 - 04/26/20

Literally Alive! Theatre

http://literallyalive.com/

Lunch Bunch

03/18/20 - 04/19/20

The Play Company & Clubbed Thumb

https://playco.org/plays/

Mirrors

Previews: 02/29/20

03/02/20 - 03/22/20

Parity Productions

https://www.nytw.org/show/mirrors/

Mr. Toole

02/28/20 - 03/15/20

Articulate Theatre Company

https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/mr-toole/

Oratorio for Living Things

03/10/20 - 04/12/20

Ars Nova

https://arsnovanyc.com/Oratorio-For-Living-Things

Sistas: The Musical

10/23/11 - 09/06/20 (extended)

St. Luke's Theatre

http://www.sistasthemusical.com/

SIX THE MUSICAL

Previews begin: 02/13/20

03/12/20 - 06/30/20

Brooks Atkinson Theatre

https://sixonbroadway.com/

Then She Fell

12/2016 - 05/31/20 (extended)

Third Rail Projects

The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns

http://www.thenshefell.com/

Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec

02/26/19 - 05/30/20 (extended)

Bated Breath Theatre Company

http://www.unmakinglautrecplay.com/

THE VAGRANT TRILOGY

03/17/20 - 04/26/20

The Public Theater

https://publictheater.org/productions/season/1920/the-vagrant-trilogy/

Where We Stand

01/31/20 - 03/01/20

WP Theater

https://wptheater.org/show/where-we-stand/

Women on Fire: Stories from the Frontlines

02/21/20 - 03/16/20

Royal Family Productions

https://www.royalfamilyproductions.org/women-on-fire-frontlines

72 Miles to Go

02/13/20 - 05/03/20

Roundabout Theatre Company

https://www.roundabouttheatre.org/get-tickets/2019-2020-season/72-miles-to-go/performances

Criteria to be listed in the Parity Productions Qualifying Productions Directory: 50% of the creative roles on the production-playwrights, directors, and designers-must be filled by women and/or TGNC artists; shows must be full productions (with at least one designer distinct from playwright/director) with a minimum of SIX performances in a New York City venue.

