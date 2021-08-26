SCHOOL OF ROCK's Madison Lagares Drops First Single

Broadway's Madison Lagares (On Your Feet, School Of Rock) debuts her first music video today under the banner of Concierge Records - a cover of "Finding Wonderland" from the musical Wonderland.

Watch below!

Lagares who at the age of 13 has already garnered praise from Andrew Lloyd Webber, Gloria Estefan and John Mellancamp never dreamt she'd be debuting her first song from a show that Played the Marriott Marquis Theatre when she was just 3 years old - the same theatre she would go on to perform on as little Gloria in On Your Feet.

Broadway Sensation, Janet Dacal created the role of Alice in Finding Wonderland, and its her vocals and performance of the show that inspired Lagares to want to cover the track. "It's so beautiful, she's so talented, and I hope I did her proud" exclaimed Lagares while recording her first original single "Forever Thing Love" at Funkadelic Studios in NYC.

Dacal who was gracious enough to give the song a listen to in advance said "The song is a beautiful anthem that reminds us to hold on to hope and each other, Madison's rendition completely captures that. She continued, "The joy and innocence of her smile is heartwarming."

"I'm hoping when the world both sees and hears what Madison can bring to a song, they will see what I saw from the beginning - raw talent", stated Executive Producer Dave Marken.

Lagares first album is slated to drop this fall, with a launch concert at The Triad Theatre. Finding Wonderland is written by multi Tony nominee Frank Wildhorn with lyrics by Jack Murphy.