SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Pays Tribute to Hal Willner

During the closing of the first-ever "Saturday Night Live From Home," the show paid tribute to its sketch-music producer Hal Willner, who recently passed away with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Willner produced the music for SNL for nearly 40 years, beginning in 1981.

The segment features current and former cast members, including Adam Sandler, Tina Fey, Kate McKinnon and Fred Armisen.

Watch the loving tribute below:

We love you, Hal a??i?? pic.twitter.com/vwdjXteHAa - Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 12, 2020





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You