SANTA EVITA Limited Series Begins Streaming on Hulu, July 26

The series features an internationally renowned cast led by Natalia Oreiro as Eva Perón.

Jul. 25, 2022  
"Santa Evita" is the story of a body with no grave and the legend that was born from it. In 1955, a military coup in Argentina overthrew then President Juan Domingo Perón and hid Evita's body for 16 years to prevent it from becoming a symbol against the regime. Before her death, Eva had become a powerful political figure as General Perón's wife, and her wandering unburied corpse haunted the country's political arena for over two decades.

As musical theatre fans know, Eva's life was adapted into the musical, Evita, in 1976 by legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. This subejct is touched upon in the show's epilogue, when the narrator, Che, notes that a monument was set to be built for Evita but "only the pedestal was completed, and Evita's body disappeared for 17 years."

The series features an internationally renowned cast led by Natalia Oreiro (Eva Perón), Ernesto Alterio (Colonel Moori Koenig) and Diego Velázquez (Mariano), "with Francesc Orella (Doctor Pedro Ara) and Darío Grandinetti as Juan Domingo Perón."

The series was developed and co-produced by Non Stop and executive produced by Mexican actress and producer Salma Hayek Pinault and José Tamez (both from production company Ventanarosa). It was directed by filmmaker Rodrigo García, who is also executive producer, and Argentine filmmaker, actor, theater director and scriptwriter Alejandro Maci, who also serves as artistic producer. The script was written by Marcela Guerty and Pamela Rementería.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical "Evita" tells the story about how young Eva Duarte used her smarts and charisma to rise meteorically from the slums of Argentina to the presidential mansion as First Lady. Adored by her people as a champion for the poor, she became one of the most powerful women in the world - while her greed, outsized ambition and fragile health made her one of the most tragic. EVITA tells Eva's passionate and unforgettable true story, and features some of theater's most beautiful songs, including "Don't Cry for Me Argentina," "Another Suitcase in Another Hall" and "High Flying, Adored."



