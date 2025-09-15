Ryan Shaw and Ray Angry to Perform Special New York Show in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi Grammy®-nominated vocal powerhouse Ryan Shaw and acclaimed pianist/composer/arranger Ray Angry (The Roots) are once again joining forces for a special New York City show at The Cutting Room on Thursday, October 30th. The set will feature selections from their recently released studio album, OFF BROADWAY, and more. Click here to purchase tickets.

OFF BROADWAY was released earlier this year and features R&B, soul, as well as jazz, rock, reggae, house and classical-inspired takes on classic Broadway hits. With material spanning over 70 years, the album is out now from Eusonia Records/FORM Records/Mister Goldfinger Music Group/Center Stage Records and is produced by Grammy® Award-winner Scott Jacoby (John Legend, Coldplay, Aloe Blacc) along with Shaw and Angry. Angry and Shaw arranged the music, and Jacoby recorded and mixed the album. Listen to it below.

In other news, the new video for Ryan Shaw’s single “Rising Up” is out now and can be experienced here. The song features the Average White Band (AWB) Horns (Cliff Lyons & Fred Vigdor) and was written by Shaw and Tim Myers (co-founder, OneRepublic, Ke$ha, Ben Lee) and produced by Shaw and Grammy Award®-winner Scott Jacoby (John Legend, Coldplay, Aloe Blacc).

Ryan Shaw has received widespread critical acclaim over the course of his career with an abundance of accolades. He is a three-time Grammy® nominated artist for his solo projects, Columbia Records’ THIS IS Ryan Shaw, his IN BETWEEN and Dynotone’s REAL LOVE. He has shared the world stage with such artists as Van Halen, Bonnie Raitt, John Legend, B.B. King and Jill Scott. His music has been featured on FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance and ABC’s Dancing with The Stars, Grey’s Anatomy, and Lincoln Heights, and the films My Blueberry Nights and Bride Wars and the Sex and the City soundtrack.

He starred as Judas in the Lyric Opera of Chicago’s Olivier Award-winning London production of Jesus Christ Superstar, as the original Stevie Wonder in Motown: The Musical on Broadway, and on London’s West End as the Soul of Michael Jackson in Thriller Live. He debuted at Radio City Music Hall in the Dream Concert benefit for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial. His Carnegie Hall appearances include Elton John and Bernie Taupin Tribute, A Celebration of The African American Cultural Legacy, and a Nat King Cole 100th concert with the NY Pops. His concert schedule includes NY Central Park’s SummerStage, Nat King Cole at 100 with the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center as well as the Nashville Symphony, and A Tribute to the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin with numerous orchestras throughout North America.

Shaw’s solo orchestral show, Ryan Shaw: Masters of R&B recently premiered at the Ferguson Center for the Performing Arts with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and is now being presented by numerous orchestras around the country. His new duo show with Capathia Jenkins entitled ICON is also scheduled to be presented by numerous orchestras. He was a featured guest in The 92nd Street Y’s recent presentation of Lyrics & Lyricists What’s Going On?: Songs of Change.

Longtime Roots associate Ray Angry is a pianist, producer, composer and arranger who is one of the most in-demand artists today. Classically trained with roots in gospel, Ray’s resume includes work with such diverse superstars as Jeff Beck, Wynton Marsalis, Mark Ronson, Q-Tip, Mick Jagger & Dave Stewart, Dionne Warwick, D’Angelo, Lauryn Hill, Kelis, Christina Aguilera and so many more.

He is the CEO and Founder of Mister Goldfinger Music Group, which released the album, RAY ANGRY ONE and singles from his Public Domain project. Recent projects include a solo piano album, RAY ANGRY THREE; a trio album with David Murray and Questlove entitled, PLUMB; and an album of his weekly NYC live show, Producer Mondays.

Angry’s film and television work includes composing music for Amy Schumer’s Life & Beth Seasons 1 & 2 on Hulu; Seasons 1 - 5 of Inside Amy Schumer on Paramount+; the award-winning short film Aisle 2; Expecting Amy on HBO; the documentary film, Why Is We Americans?; the critically acclaimed award nominated documentary film, Descendant on Netflix; the feature film, The Lockdown; the feature documentary, Out of Breath; Amy Schumer’s comedy special, Emergency Contact on Netflix, and the sports documentary series, Up for Debate on ESPN. Angry can be seen weekly on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as a member of the house band, The Roots.

The 2024/2025 performance season marked Angry’s year-long Artist-in-Residency with MCG Jazz in Pittsburgh. The residency included the performance premiere of Ray’s works arranged for the Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra, special curated performances, and exclusive education and masterclass presentations. His symphonic work includes premiering his debut orchestral piece Black Athena ~ Power, commissioned by the Lexington Symphony, followed by additional performances by other orchestras around the U.S. In March 2025, Ray premiered with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra as a piano soloist, as well as having his compositions arranged and performed by the orchestra. He has been commissioned to create a new orchestral work for the 20th anniversary of the Ferguson Center in Newport News, VA, which will be premiered in fall of 2026 by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra with special guests.

Photo credit: David Belusic