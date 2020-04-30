Ryan Murphy Reveals THE PROM Might Finish on Schedule, Plus New Song Added!

The Prom must go on! According to a recent interview with Collider, Ryan Murphy thinks that the upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Prom might be released according to schedule.

"All of the leads had wrapped. The last scene that I shot was Nicole Kidman's last scene. Meryl had finished and James Corden had finished, and Andrew Rannells and Nicole had all finished." he explains. "The movie was supposed to come out right around Christmas, was the plan. November, Thanksgiving, Christmas in that window. Hopefully, I'll be able to still do that."

Murphy also revealed that this version of the show will be just as musical. "We used all the songs and then we've written one new song for it, one new original piece for The Prom. That was really fun to work on and it's a great ballad, and it's really a moving song about acceptance and prejudice."

The cast includes Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington, James Corden, Keegan-Michael Key, and Andrew Rannells.

The film, written by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, follows four Broadway stars who, to champion a cause to rehabilitate their careers, head to a small-town to find Emma, a high school senior in Indiana who isn't allowed to take her girlfriend to the prom. DeBose will star as Alyssa, a popular daughter of the head of the Parent Teacher Association.

The film is being produced by Murphy, Alexis Woodall, Bill Damaschke, Adam Anders and Dori Berinstein Music and lyrics are by Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, based on the original concept by Jack Viertel.





