Ryan McCartan to Host 54 CELEBRATES THE JIMMY AWARDS

Ryan McCartan will host 54 Celebrates The Jimmy Awards, celebrating the 15th anniversary of The Jimmy Awards with two concerts featuring a luminous line-up of 15 Jimmys alumni on January 29 at 7:00pm & 9:30pm. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/JimmyAwards. The second performance will be streamed live at 9:45pm.



PERFORMERS INCLUDE:

English Bernhardt (Mean Girls, If/Then), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), John Clay III (New York, New York; Choir Boy), Erica Durham (Into The Woods, The Color Purple), Joshua Grosso (The Band’s Visit, Les Misérables), Morgan Higgins (Bad Cinderella), Morgan Kirner (Merrily We Roll Along; Hello, Dolly!), McKenzie Kurtz (Wicked, Disney’s Frozen), Langston Lee (2023 Jimmy Award Winner), Lauren A. Marchand (2023 Jimmy Award Winner), Ryan McCartan (Wicked, Disney’s Frozen, Heathers), Sayo Oni (Hadestown), Jake Pedersen (Wicked, Parade), Jasmine Amy Rogers (Boop! The Betty Boop Musical; Mean Girls), Christian Thompson (Wicked, Ain’t Too Proud).

This year, the program celebrates its 15thanniversary and is stronger than ever! Alumni of the program have appeared on Broadway and in national tours, in West End productions, and even in film and television. Join us at 54 Below as we celebrate 15 years of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards® and showcase 15 talented alumni who jumpstarted their careers at the Jimmys!



Since 2009, The Jimmy Awards®/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) has celebrated high school musical theatre across the country and rewarded excellence in student performance. Each year, the program impacts approximately 100,000 students from over 50 regional high school musical theatre competitions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships. Presented by The Broadway League Foundation, Inc., the NHSMTA invites two nominees from each regional competition to New York City for a ten-day theatre intensive that includes coaching sessions and training with Broadway's best and culminates in the annual Jimmy Awards® ceremony.



Produced by Jen Sandler and The Broadway League Foundation. Musical direction by Drew Wutke. (Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.)



54 Celebrates The Jimmy Awards plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 29 at 7:00pm & 9:30pm. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/JimmyAwards. The 9:30pm performance will be streamed live.



Live from 54 Below is a new series featuring streams of LIVE performances direct from Broadway’s Living Room! Designed to make more shows accessible to fans from across the globe and to recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.



MORE ABOUT THE BROADWAY LEAGUE FOUNDATION, INC.

The Broadway League Foundation Inc. is the philanthropic division of the Broadway League and administers the Jimmy Awards program. Part of the Foundation’s mission is to enlighten and increase the public's knowledge, appreciation, and awareness of the theatrical arts, and since its founding in 1993, has supported several projects to help preserve Broadway's heritage and introduce new audiences to Broadway theatre. The Foundation is a corporation organized under the Not-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York, the purposes of which are exclusively charitable as defined in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Donations to support the program can be made at www.JimmyAwards.com.



MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.



It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages.



54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.