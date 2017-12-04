Rush Policy Announced For FARINELLI AND THE KING

Producers Sonia Friedman Productions, Shakespeare's Globe and Paula Marie Black announce a daily rush policy for the Shakespeare's Globe production of Farinelli and the King, starring three-time Tony Award winner and Academy Award winner Mark Rylance. Previews begin tomorrow night, Tuesday, December 5, at Broadway's Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street).

$32 rush tickets will be available for day-of purchase at the box office for all performances. The Belasco Theatre box office opens at 10:00 AM, Sundays at noon. Ticket locations may vary, and are subject to availability. Additional seating, including more $32 balcony seats, are now available for purchase. The production will also sell standing room tickets at a later date to be announced.



FARINELLI AND THE KING is a new play by Claire van Kampen, directed by John Dove, designed by Jonathan Fensom, with musical arrangements also by Claire van Kampen. The critically acclaimed production opens Sunday, December 17, 2017 at the Belasco Theatre. Farinelli and the King plays a strictly limited engagement for 16 weeks only through Sunday, March 25, 2018.



The Belasco Theatre has been transformed for this beguiling and transporting production, lit almost exclusively by the glow of candlelight with live music played on Baroque instruments in a gallery above the stage..



King Philippe V of Spain (Mark Rylance), plagued by insomnia, lies awake in his chamber. The Queen, desperate for a cure, hears of Farinelli - a castrato with a voice so divine it has the power to captivate all who hear it. Philippe is astonished when Farinelli sings, and begs him to stay. But will Farinelli, one of the greatest celebrities of his time, choose a life of solitude over fame and fortune in the opera houses of Europe?



Mark Rylance returns to the Belasco, where he starred in the Globe's Twelfth Night and Richard III double bill in 2013. He won his third Tony Award for his performance as Olivia in Twelfth Night and was also Tony nominated for his performance in the title role of Richard III. Farinelli and the King is Mark Rylance's first return to Broadway since he won the 2015 Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies, and after his critically acclaimed performance in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk.



The cast features Sam Crane (Farinelli), Huss Garbiya (Doctor José Cervi), Melody Grove (Isabella Farnese), Lucas Hall (Jethro/Miguel, cover Farinelli), Colin Hurley (John Rich) and Edward Peel (De La Cuadra). The company also features Peter Bradbury and Margot White.



Grammy Award-winning countertenor Iestyn Davies also stars as the singing voice of Farinelli, performing many of the exquisite Handel arias first sung by the real-life Farinelli in the 1730s. Acclaimed countertenor James Hall will perform the singing voice of Farinelli at select performances. The schedule for Mr. Davies' and Mr. Hall's performances is available on the ticketing page of the Farinelli and the King website. Eric Jurenas will cover the role.



Sam Crane, Iestyn Davies, Huss Garbiya, Melody Grove, James Hall, Colin Hurley, Edward Peel and Mark Rylance are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The Producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.



FARINELLI AND THE KING premiered to rave reviews and played a sold out run at Shakespeare's Globe's Sam Wanamaker Playhouse in February 2015. The production later played a sold out engagement on the West End in Fall 2015, where it was the highest grossing show in the history of the Duke of York's Theatre, and received six Olivier Award nominations. Farinelli and the King marks the seventh theatre production starring Mark Rylance that Sonia Friedman Productions has produced, following Twelfth Night, Richard III, Jerusalem, La Bête, Boeing-Boeing (London and New York) and Nice Fish (London).



Lighting design is by Paul Russell. U.S. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, C.S.A. U.K. Casting is by Matilda James. U.K. Music Supervisor is Bill Barclay. Production Stage Manager is Evangeline Rose Whitlock. Stage Manager is James Latus. Production Management is by Aurora Productions. U.K. General Management is by Sonia Friedman Productions. U.S. General Management is by Bespoke Theatricals.



FARINELLI AND THE KING is produced on Broadway by Sonia Friedman Productions, Shakespeare's Globe and Paula Marie Black, with Tom Smedes, Peter Stern, Jane Bergère, Jane Dubin/Rachael Weinstein, 1001 Night Productions, Elizabeth Cuthrell & Steven Tuttleman, Rupert Gavin, Robyn Paley, SGC US, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Cindy & Jay Gutterman/Marc David Levine, Marguerite Hoffman/ Van Kaplan, and Shakespeare Road.



ON-STAGE and BANQUETTE SEATING

On-stage and banquette seating ($32-$157) is now available at Telecharge.com and the Belasco Theatre box office. Theatregoers who choose on-stage seats, in the upper gallery and at stage level, will have an authentic, up close and intimate viewing experience. The front two rows of the Belasco Theatre have also been replaced with cushioned banquettes, in the style of Shakespeare's Globe's indoor Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, a recreation of a Jacobean-era theatre, where Farinelli and the King originally premiered in 2015. The banquette seats also provide close proximity to moments of the production's staging.



$32 TICKETS

Over 200 seats at every performance have been set aside to be sold for $32. These tickets include seating on all levels of the theatre, as well as a selection of on-stage and banquette seating. Additional $32 tickets are now available. As part of the producers' commitment to accessible tickets, over 25,000 $32 seats will be made available throughout the run.



Tickets are available at Telecharge.com, or at the Belasco Theatre box office.

www.farinelliandthekingbroadway.com

