RuPaul Cast in Feature Film Set in the DRAG RACE Universe; Adam Shankman to Direct

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-Emmy winner and entertainment icon RuPaul is set to star in a new untitled action-comedy feature set in the world of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The movie will be directed by Adam Shankman, who previously helmed such projects as Hairspray and Rock of Ages. Bleecker Street plans to release the film theatrically nationwide in 2026.

The first-ever theatrical feature film project from the RuPaul’s Drag Race universe, it will follow best friends Tess and DeeDee, train stewardesses who trade their dreary shifts on the Stank Rail for the glitzy Glamazonian Express. When a catastrophic “Stormganza” threatens to derail the high-speed train and crash it into Los Angeles, the duo in coach must join forces with the snobby first class attendants, and President Gagwell (RuPaul), to save the day in this wild ride of camp and comedy.

"President Judy Gagwell is the part I was born to play. Finally, a role I can sink my dentures into," RuPaul said. “I’ve been friends with RuPaul for 30 years and in that time I’ve watched him and the folks at World of Wonder help change culture writ large with Drag Race,” said director Adam Shankman. “When they asked me to come aboard this hilarious and truly unhinged project, in a time so desperate for escapist entertainment and laughter, I couldn’t resist.”

The film will be produced by World of Wonder, written by Connor Wright & Christina Friel, and principal photography is set to begin this fall in Los Angeles. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, and Adam Shankman serve as producers. The deal was negotiated by Bleecker Street’s Miranda King and Avy Eschenasy, with Cinetic Media representing the filmmakers. Unapologetic Projects is an Executive Producer and financier on the project.

RuPaul is an Emmy and Tony Award–winning performer, producer, and author, best known as the creator and host of the global phenomenon “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The most commercially successful drag queen of all time, RuPaul has released 18 studio albums, published four books including the #1 New York Times bestseller “The House of Hidden Meanings”, and appeared in more than 50 films and television shows, from To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar to Netflix’s “AJ & The Queen”.

Adam Shankman is a director, producer, choreographer, and author whose films include A Walk to Remember, Bringing Down the House, The Pacifier, and the hit musicals Hairspray, Rock of Ages, and Disenchanted. He began his career in musical theater and has choreographed dozens of films as well as music videos for artists like Paula Abdul and Janet Jackson. Shankman also served as a judge on seasons 6 and 7 of “So You Think You Can Dance,” and is a frequent guest judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Photo Credit: World of Wonder/ Albert Sanchez