Royal Family Productions Presents Jonathan Riedel At The Royal Family Performing Arts Center

Royal Family Productions hosts the NY City premiere of the innovative one-person musical Jackson Crash, starring writer/composer/choreographer/actor Jonathan Riedel, at 7pm, Saturday June 24, 2023, at The Royal Family Performing Arts Center, 145 West 46th Street, in the heart of the theater district.

Jackson Crash depicts a queer young man's journey from bullying and parental neglect to becoming a truck driver, starting a family, surviving addiction, and searching for his own identity -- all the while being chased by an insidious demon -- the embodiment of his anxiety and depression. 

Highlighting the musical's impact and importance, Mr. Riedel points to his alter ego: “With irreverent humor and exquisite vulnerability, Jackson viscerally resonates feeling different, unknown, unworthy and alone. At the same time, his story ignites hope that it is possible to find relationships and communities that can embrace you for who you are.”

While the dynamics of the show are universally experienced, they have particular resonance with the LGBTQ+ community. Consequently, the creative team partnered with Royal Family Productions, whose mission is to develop the visions and amplify the voices of artists from marginalized communities, to bring Jackson Crash to their constituents.

Directed by theater veteran Allie Kaye Dakers, the production is adapted from the original book written by Riedel Dance Theater Artistic Director Jonathan Riedel and author/producer Sherri Muroff Kalt.  The show incorporates the compelling industrial music and powerful lyrical themes of Rubber Skulls' concept album, World Run Red.

Jonathan Riedel is a magna cum laude graduate of Purchase College with a master's degree in choreography, a former principal dancer and dance reconstructor with the world-renown Limón Dance Company, and the Artistic Director of Riedel Dance Theater.  Initially focused on telling theatrical stories that explore psychological and emotional experiences, the company has expanded into a variety of artistic media, including music, theater and fashion.  Through these different genres, RDT is delving into our culture's most pressing mental health and social justice issues.

Mr. Riedel's creative partner Sherri Muroff Kalt, a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Duke University, collaborates with artists --  including Mr. Riedel and his RDT dancers --   to illuminate the external circumstances and psychological dynamics that shape the process of bringing their original creative ideas to fruition.  Their work is captured in Ms. Muroff Kalt's book, Portrait of an Artistic Journey: The Creative Process in Real Life Context, and shared with the creative community through videocasts on their ProcessinRealTime.com blog and social media outlets.

Bringing Jackson Crash from the page to the stage, director Allie Kaye Dakers, a SUNY Oneonta graduate with a BS in theater (directing concentration), is a seasoned stage actor, director, producer and educator.  A developer of innovative, process-oriented theatrical programs for middle and high school students, this multi-hyphenate artist is also a special ed instructor, singer, songwriter, and yoga teacher.

The $35 tickets may be purchased through Brown Paper Tickets:  Click Here. For more information, visit www.riedeldancetheater.org/jackson-crash.




