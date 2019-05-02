Roundabout Will Premiere Dave Harris' EXCEPTION TO THE RULE in 2020

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced the world premiere of Exception to the Rule, by Dave Harris, directed by Miranda Haymon. This production was part of the 2019 Roundabout Underground Reading Series and will begin performances on April 30, 2020.

In 2017, the Roundabout Directing Fellowship was launched to create long-term, meaningful relationships with young directors. Roundabout is thrilled to present Haymon's inaugural project at Roundabout following the completion of her Fellowship.

Playwright Dave Harris's New York debut crackles with humor and suspense-confronting the tactics for surviving institutions that were not built for you. How do you make it through detention? In the worst high school in the city, six students are stuck in Room 111. They flirt. They fight. They tease. Should they follow the rules and stay put, or find an escape? Are the walls keeping them in, or are stronger forces at play?

Roundabout Underground exists to provide a new generation of playwrights with their debut New York productions, at Roundabout's 62-seat Black Box Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. To encourage the widest possible audience, all seats are $30.

Now in its 12th season, Roundabout Underground is part of Roundabout's New Play Initiative, discovering new writers and providing them long-term development and production support. This season's second play, Something Clean by Selina Fillinger, begins performances on Saturday, May 4. In addition to the Black Box production, every Underground playwright gets a commission for a future play. Roundabout's Jill Rafson serves as Artistic Producer.

Among the playwrights who made their New York debuts at Roundabout Underground are Stephen Karam (Speech & Debate, 2007), Steven Levenson (The Language of Trees, 2008), Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days, 2009), Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, 2012), Meghan Kennedy (Too Much, Too Much, Too Many, 2013), Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone, 2015), Jire?h Breon Holder (Too Heavy for Your Pocket, 2017), Ming Peiffer (Usual Girls, 2018) and Selina Fillinger (Something Clean, 2019). Levenson and Karam went on to win Tony Awards, respectively, for Dear Evan Hansen and The Humans, Karam's second Roundabout commission.

The cast and design team will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for Exception to the Rule are first made available to subscribers and donors. Whether you are interested in the best value or VIP experiences, Roundabout has a package option for you. Visit roundabouttheatre.org or call 212-719-1300 for more info. Sign up for Roundabout's email club at roundabouttheatre.org to be notified when tickets go on sale to the public. All tickets are $30.In 2020, Roundabout will present four new works Off-Broadway, including: 72 Miles to Go... by Hilary Bettis; ...what the end will be by Jire?h Breon Holder, directed by Margot Bordelon; Darling Grenadine, book, music & lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik, directed and choregraphed by Michael Berresse; and Exception to the Rule by Dave Harris, directed by Miranda Haymon.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You