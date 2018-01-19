Roundabout Hosts Panel on Women In Theatre: RESETTING THE STAGE, 1/22



Roundabout Theatre Company will present Women in Theatre: Resetting the Stage, hosted in partnership with StubHub and The Interval. An intimate panel conversation addressing inequities in the theatre industry and inclusive pathways to creative leadership roles.

Featuring Roundabout alumni Margo Bordelon (Too Heavy For Your Pocket), Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes, Pajama Game), Leigh Silverman (Violet, On the Exhale), Rebecca Taichman (Time and the Conways) and Whitney White (assistant director for Marvin's Room)

Moderated by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Violet, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"). Introduction by Rachel Brosnahan (Golden Globe winner, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Broadway debut in Roundabout's The Big Knife)

"I'm thrilled to rejoin my friends at Roundabout to moderate this conversation. In 2014, I got to live my Broadway dream with Roundabout: bringing a powerful female story to the stage, created by one the best female American composers Jeanine Tesori, directed by a wonderful female director Leigh Silverman and starring my Broadway muse, leading lady Sutton Foster. Women are huge part of this industry, on stage and off, and the strides being made toward equal representation are inspiring. I look forward to having an intelligent, thoughtful and fun conversation with this group of talented women and to continue the work at hand," notes panel moderator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

Monday, January 22 at 5pm (ET). To be presented via Facebook Live at Roundabout's Facebook page. More information available here.





