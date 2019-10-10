Rosanne Cash And Ry Cooder Bring The Music Of Johnny Cash To Carnegie Hall On November 2

On Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 8:00 p.m., in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash joins guitar legend and song man Ry Cooder in a program called Cash and Cooder on Cash: The Music of Johnny Cash. Performed in New York City for the first time, this highly anticipated event brings the duo together for a sublime tribute to Johnny Cash, featuring heartfelt personal interpretations of beloved songs from his legendary songbook.



The impetus for this extraordinary evening came about when the SFJAZZ Center selected Cash as a Resident Artistic Director for its 2017 and 2018 seasons. "When I was planning my residency in San Francisco, I couldn't stop thinking about Ry," she says. "He and I had only performed together a few times over the years, just a song or two and it always left me wanting more. Finally, I got up my courage and asked him if he wanted to make up a show-anything at all-and I offered a few ideas. He brushed off my initial thoughts, and said, 'What springs to mind is a show of your dad's songs. What else can I say?' When Ry suggested it, oddly, I didn't even hesitate.... I told him that he was the only person on the planet I would do a show of Johnny Cash songs with."



Cooder recalls, "I was in the 4th grade and things were not looking up. Then one day they played 'Hey Porter' on the aircraft worker's radio station. In those days you heard Bob Wills and Webb Pierce, which was good, but Johnny was something different. It was like a hand reached out from my little Sears radio and grabbed me by the shirt and said, 'you're coming with me now.' That was 63 years ago. So when Rosanne said, 'Okay, let's do Johnny,' I said, 'I think I'm ready.'"



Prior to Saturday's performance, on Friday, November 1 at 8:30 p.m., Cash's American Byways series returns to Zankel Hall with a concert featuring The Milk Carton Kids. The duo caught Cash's attention with their unique American roots-folk flavor reminiscent of the Everly Brothers and Simon and Garfunkel. The second installment of the series, on Friday, April 24 at 8:00 p.m., features the undiluted Mississippi Hill Country Blues of multi-instrumentalist Cedric Burnside (grandson of legendary bluesman R. L. Burnside) and guitarist-vocalist Molly Tuttle (daughter of bluegrass icon Jack Tuttle). Together, they celebrate their incredible musical lineage in performances seeped in the southern American roots tradition.



About the Artists

One of the country's pre-eminent singer/songwriters, Rosanne Cash has released 15 albums of extraordinary songs that have earned 4 Grammy Awards and 11 nominations, as well as 21 top 40 country hits, including 11 No. 1 singles. She is also an author whose four books include the best-selling memoir Composed, which the Chicago Tribune called "one of the best accounts of an American life you'll likely ever read." In addition to regular touring, Cash has partnered in programming collaborations with Lincoln Center, Minnesota Orchestra and The Library of Congress. She was featured as a Carnegie Hall Perspectives artist during the Hall's 2015-2016 125th anniversary season. With American Byways, she continues her association with Carnegie Hall as a Creative Partner during the 2018-2019 season. She also served as 2015 Artist-in-Residence at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame that same year. Her last release, The River and the Thread, is a collaboration with husband/cowriter/producer/arranger John Leventhal and is a kaleidoscopic examination of the geographic, emotional, musical, and historic landscape of the American South. The album garnered impressive worldwide acclaim and won 3 Grammy Awards in 2015. She will release a new album of original songs on Blue Note Records this fall.



One the finest guitarists and musicians of his generation, Ry Cooder attracts a following that cuts across most known boundaries. Earning his early blues dues with Taj Mahal and his rock credentials with Captain Beefheart's Magic Band, Cooder has, over the past couple of decades, made superlative rock, jazz and movie soundtrack albums, and crossed effortlessly into world music fusions with artists as diverse as Malian bluesman Ali Farka Touré, Okinawan group Nenes, and the Indian guitarist V. M. Bhatt. Cooder's name has become synonymous with Cuban music since he produced the Buena Vista Social Club. Also known best for his work with Van Morrison, the Rolling Stones, and Eric Clapton, Cooder is a six-time Grammy winner and is ranked in the top 10 of Rolling Stone's "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time." His latest album released in 2018, Prodigal Son, is his first album in six years and features his son Joachim Cooder. Cooder is the perfect partner for this heartfelt journey with Cash in this performance devoted to the songs of one of America's legendary cultural icons.



Program Information

Friday, November 1, 2019 at 8:30 PM

Zankel Hall

THE MILK CARTON KIDS

Rosanne Cash, Creative Partner



Presented as part of American Byways.



Tickets: $50, $65

_________________________________



Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 8:00 PM

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

ROSANNE CASH AND RY COODER

Rosanne Cash, Guitar and Vocals

Ry Cooder, Guitar and Vocals

John Leventhal, Music Director

Glenn Patscha, Piano

Mark Fain, Bass

Joachim Cooder, Drums



CASH AND COODER ON CASH: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH



Tickets: $41-$150

_________________________________



Friday, April 24, 2020 at 9:00 PM

Zankel Hall

CEDRIC BURNSIDE

MOLLY TUTTLE

Rosanne Cash, Creative Partner



Presented as part of American Byways.



Tickets: $40, $55





In honor of the centenary of his birth, Carnegie Hall's 2019-2020 season is dedicated to the memory of Isaac Stern in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to Carnegie Hall, arts advocacy, and the field of music.

Tickets are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You