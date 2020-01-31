Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE Celebrates 35th Anniversary At The Joyce

Celebrating 35 years of fusing the beauty of traditional African movement with contemporary choreography, The Joyce Theater Foundation (Linda Shelton, Executive Director) welcomes the return of Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE. With a mixed bill of company classics and a newly-commissioned work, the Brooklyn company will play The Joyce Theater from February 25-March 1.

Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$45, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

For their 35th anniversary, Brooklyn native Ronald K. Brown and his company EVIDENCE bring their signature contemporary African style back to The Joyce with a program that honors two of the company's seminal works-both marking their own 20th anniversaries-and a new piece direct from its world premiere. In High Life, the company explores the experience of African-Americans in pursuit of a "a better life," and what one can bring and what one leaves behind in the process. Originally created for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1999, and now part of the EVIDENCE repertoire, Grace is simultaneously an ode to God's love and a tribute to the legacy of Alvin Ailey. Rounding out the program is Mercy, a newly-commissioned collaboration and companion piece to Grace, featuring original compositions from Meshell Ndegeocello.

On Wednesday, February 26, Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE will kick off the start of their 35th anniversary with a special one-night-only benefit performance with special guest artists. Joining the season program for this singular evening is an excerpt from Open Door, performed by Linda Celeste Sims and Glenn Allen Sims, courtesy of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. All benefit tickets, starting at $350, include a post-performance reception with the artists, hosted by Reggie Van Lee. For the Wednesday, February 26 benefit tickets only, tickets may be purchased by contacting Vernon Scott at vscott@joyce.org or by phone at 646-278-0442.

Founded by Ronald K. Brown in 1985 and based in Brooklyn, New York, EVIDENCE focuses on the seamless integration of traditional African dance with contemporary choreography and spoken word. The choreography provides a unique view of human struggles, tragedies, and triumphs. Brown uses movement as a way to reinforce the importance of community in African American culture and to acquaint audiences with the beauty of traditional African forms and rhythms. He is an advocate for the growth of the African American dance community and is instrumental in encouraging young dancers to choreograph and develop careers in dance.

Brown's choreography is in high demand. He has set works on Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Ailey II, Cleo Parker Robinson Ensemble, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Jennifer Muller/The Works, Jeune Ballet d'Afrique Noire, Ko-Thi Dance Company, PHILADANCO!, and others. He choreographed Regina Taylor's award-winning play, Crowns, and won an AUDELCO Award for his work on that production.

Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE now tours to over 25 communities in the United States and abroad. The company has traveled to Cuba, Brazil, England, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Mexico, Senegal, Nigeria, South Africa, and Canada to perform, teach master classes, and conduct lecture/demonstrations for individuals of all ages. Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE brings arts education and cultural connections to local communities that have historically lacked these experiences. Annually, the company reaches an audience of more than 25,000.

